High Value Operations in Government & Non-Private Sector Finance : Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO)

This is a milestone for the company. SpartaPayIQ™ provides a simple solution to a complex problem: How can businesses interact with cryptocurrency users” — Anthony Havens, SRCO CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Value Operations in Government & Non-Private Sector Finance , Mobile Apps, Wellness Product Divisions with a Very Low Stock Float: Sparta Commercial Services , Inc. (Stock Symbol: SRCO) Multiple Subsidiaries in Finance, Mobile Apps & Wellness Sectors. Leon County, FL Sheriff's Dept. Joins Municipal Lease Program. Cryptocurrency Payment Platform Launched with a Range of Options. Town of Yemassee, SC Renews Business with Municipal Finance Program. Town of Candor, NC Continues with Multiple Finance Program Contracts. Southwest's Most Exclusive Private Car Club Joins as iMobileApp Client.Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., (OTC: SRCO) founded in 2004, is a New York City based technology company that has its roots in the powersports industry where it originally focused on providing consumer and municipal financing to the powersports, recreation, and automobile industries. SRCO, through its subsidiaries, offers a one-stop online wide range of technology products and services, and offers a full line of wellness products in the cannabidiol arena through a consumer facing website and mobile app.Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., ( www.spartacommercial.com ), is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.Sparta's Municipal Financing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidsonand John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles ( www.cyclechex.com ), recreational vehicles ( www.rvchex.com ) and heavy duty trucks ( www.truckchex.com ). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website ( www.newworldhealthbrands.com ) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures ( www.newworldhealthcbd.com ).Sparta Crypto, Inc. ( www.spartacrypto.com ) has launched its first product, SpartaPayIQTM ( www.SpartaPayIQ.com ), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies, and has another product in development that will be formally announced at launch.These include: Cyclechex.com, motorcycle history reports; RVchecks.com, RV history reports; Truckchex.com, commercial truck history reports, CarVinReport.com, automobile history reports; iMobileApp.com, customized websites and mobile phone application development and servicing, available on multiple platforms, for a variety of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, country clubs, golf clubs, attorneys, racetracks, and more; and SpartaMunicipal.com, where SRCO continues to administer an ever-growing Municipal Leasing Program for local and/or state agencies throughout the country seeking a better and more economical way to finance their essential equipment needs, from police motorcycles and cruisers to EMS equipment and busses, to virtually any type of equipment required. Focused on providing consumer and municipal financing to the powersports, recreation, and automobile industries. SRCO, through its subsidiary, iMobile Solutions, Inc., offers a one-stop online wide range of technology products and services. A recent business unit of the company offers an array of cannabidiol products; newworldhealthcbd.com. SRCO Welcomes Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department to Its Municipal Lease ProgramOn March 9th SRCO announced that Leon County, Florida Sheriff's Department chose Sparta's Municipal Lease program to finance a fleet of Harley-Davidson police motorcycles.By enabling municipalities to pay the cost of equipment over time, SRCO helps local government agencies lower their annual capital outlays to acquire critical equipment. SRCO continues to offer financing options that meet the needs of municipalities across the country.The SRCO Municipal Finance Program provides financing for a wide variety of asset classes, including vehicles, fire equipment, any type of essential-use equipment in which cost is more favorably budgeted through multi-year lease financing, rather than an outright purchase.Commenting on transaction, the Fleet Management Division Director for the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tim Coxwell, said, "Sparta's Municipal Department offered us a very competitive rate and their streamlined documentation made the entire process as easy as possible, which was certainly appreciated." SRCO Launches Cryptocurrency Payment PlatformOn March 3rd SRCO announced the launch of SpartaPayIQ™ ( www.SpartaPayIQ.com ), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies. The SRCO platform enables businesses to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and USDT as payment while settling in USD or EUR. Businesses also have the option to keep the cryptocurrency if they don't want to immediately convert it.SpartaPayIQ™ uses contactless, blockchain-based payment processing technology to instantly convert cryptocurrency payments to USD or other select fiat currencies. This mitigates exposure to market volatility by locking in an exchange rate for fifteen minutes after an invoice is created, guaranteeing that all parties are protected from unpredicted market swings.SpartaPayIQ™ establishes the SRCO entry into the dynamic cryptocurrency space. SRCO plans to unveil another cryptocurrency product in the coming months and SpartaPayIQ™ will be an integral part of this new product. The platform will also be offered as a payment method on other SRCO retail sites, including New World Health Brands CBD ( www.nwhbcbd.com ) and Cyclechex ( www.cyclechex.com ).Anthony Havens, SRCO CEO, explains, "This is a milestone for the company. SpartaPayIQ™ provides a simple solution to a complex problem: How can businesses interact with cryptocurrency users while working with employees and vendors that have traditionally been paid in US Dollars?" SpartaPayIQ™ will operate under Sparta's subsidiary, SpartaCrypto, Inc. SRCO Municipal Finance Program Announces Another Returning MunicipalityOn March 2nd SRCO announced that the Town of Yemassee, SC, has returned to its Municipal Finance Program for the sixth time since 2016. The SRCO program allows local governments to obtain the essential equipment they need, be it bunker gear or an entire vehicle fleet in an affordable manner.Chief Gregory Alexander of the Yemassee Police Department commented on the most recent transaction, saying, "I worked with Sparta's municipal department for the first time in 2016 and continue to go to Sparta as additional fleet needs arise because they make the process very simple and always set terms that fit our budgetary needs."As more states and municipalities lift their COVID restrictions, SRCO expects to see additional funds allocated in local budgets for essential equipment needs. An article posted by The Pew Charitable Trusts indicates that the tax revenues of most states have rallied to pre-pandemic levels, but some have yet to fully recover. The SRCO Municipal Finance Program has been helping municipalities since 2006, by providing affordable financing for vehicles as well as a wide range of other essential equipment for police, fire, EMS, public transportation, and public works departments, and will continue to offer the solutions municipalities need to fit their individual budgets. Candor, NC Returns to SRCO Commercial for Its Equipment NeedsOn March 1st SRCO announced that the Town of Candor, North Carolina has again turned SRCO to obtain the equipment the town needs. SRCO has funded multiple contracts for the Town of Candor, who has utilized the SRCO Municipal Finance Program 11 separate times since 2014, for a variety of essential-use equipment such as police cruisers, fire equipment, industrial vacuums, and maintenance equipment. Candor is one of twenty North Carolina jurisdictions that has used the SRCO Municipal Lease Program, including the cities of Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro.Tammy Kellis, Town Clerk and Finance Officer of the Town of Candor, said, "Working with Sparta's municipal department is a very smooth process, which is why we continue to look to Sparta when we source our options. We would highly recommend Sparta to any municipality looking to finance their essential equipment."The SRCO Municipal Program gives jurisdictions greater flexibility with their budgeting and allocation, allowing their tax revenues to go further. Enabling municipal and government agencies to spread the cost of high-ticket equipment over time, rather than having to pay the full amount up-front, SRCO is able to work with jurisdictions of all sizes to maximize their budgets. SRCO Welcomes the Southwest's Most Exclusive Private Car Club as Its Newest iMobileApp ClientOn February 23rd SRCO announced that it has welcomed one of the premier private car clubs in the Southwest as a user of its mobile app technology. Private car clubs are a growing segment of the client base for the SRCO iMobileApp product.SRCO stated that the interest and demand for the iMobileApp by clubs of all types is increasing. iMobileApp provides superior features for private and public clubs, including golf clubs, country clubs, athletic clubs, and more. SRCO believes more clubs such as this will be taking advantage of the cost effective benefits and features its mobile apps can offer.Anthony Havens, SRCO CEO, says, "It is crucial for club members to be able to log in to password-protected apps to access content specific to their needs, and it is of particular importance to our club clients as well. Our mobile app development team is experienced in designing and implementing mobile apps with features that enhance each member's experience while helping our clients more effectively manage their communications with members."For more information on Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (SRCO) visit: www.spartacommercial.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. 