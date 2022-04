Please watch this brief video.

Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association seek volunteer attorneys to work at a clinic in Wichita on May 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteer for as many or few hours as you want.

Sign up for a free CLE training on Driver's License Reinstatement on april 28, 2022, 2 - 4 p.m.

To sign up for this event and/or the training, please contact Ellen Bertels at bertelse@klsinc.org