GMSDC Announces Minority Business Partnership with the Georgia Power Foundation
Community Business Development Program supports emerging enterprises in communities of colorATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC) has partnered with the Georgia Power Foundation on a landmark business development program that targets local businesses in traditionally underserved communities. The Community Business Development Program (CBDP) is a small business development initiative that was launched in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GMSDC, Georgia’s oldest and most influential supplier diversity and minority business development organization, facilitates supply chain partnerships between certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms and the corporations and government entities in Georgia who need their goods and services. The CBDP is designed to support emerging businesses with scaling their businesses and moving them toward long-term sustainability.
The CBDP provides training and business acumen to local businesses that may be too small to participate as significant suppliers to global supply chains. From a ‘mom and pop’ local service provider or a neighborhood store to a small startup beginning to grow, the CBDP is a viable way to acquire the necessary skills, resources, and acumen for long-term success. Candidate companies must be local and meet a set of eligibility criteria to be considered. Companies who are selected will participate in a targeted 90-day curriculum and will have access to coaching and mentoring resources afterwards.
Rita Breen, the Executive Director of the Georgia Power Foundation, sees the CBDP as a much-needed lifeline for community businesses. “The Georgia Power Foundation is highly invested in the success and viability of the communities we serve, and this program aligns with our goals in this area,” says Breen. “Local businesses are the economic engines of their neighborhoods, as they hire local people, make investments in the community, stimulate other development, and help to build generational wealth. Successful local businesses are fundamental to healthy and thriving communities.”
The grant will support the implementation and execution of the CBDP in various communities in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gmsdc.org.
About the GMSDC
The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (GMSDC), is a 47-year-old not-for-profit organization that fosters value-driven partnerships that may otherwise not be possible between corporate entities, ethnic minority-owned businesses, and government entities in the state of Georgia. With over 400 national and local corporate members and more than 900 certified minority business enterprises, the GMSDC is the leader in supplier diversity and minority business development in Georgia. The GMSDC is headquartered in Atlanta and is an affiliate of National Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, call 404-589-4929 or visit www.gmsdc.org.
