The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Walk

“Alice knew the way to the preschool house as she had seen it many times while on her walks wit Daddy and Mother. It was in a lovely park only three short blocks from their home.”—” — by Michael L. Stahl.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michael L. Stahl will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Work. A fantastic and exciting book for children who are excited for their first day of preschool. It is about Alice, a little girl who was very enthusiastic on her first day of preschool.

After she arrives, she soon sees a colorful yet sad train in a corner of the schoolyard. In this delightful story, a preschooler faces a determined quest to help a sad schoolyard train to find

happiness again.

Starting from her day in preparing for school, and her alluring presence, it will capture the reader’s hearts while also opening the door to view going to school in a different way. All the typical preschooler scenarios leave the adults' room for nostalgia.

Michael L. Stahl was an educator for over twenty years for the Dade County Public School System. He won the Rookie Teacher of the Year award during his early years as a teacher and eventually won the district competition. Mr. Stahl is an avid reader and passionate believer in stimulating the imagination of children through exciting tales.

Alice and the Little Train That Could Not Work

Written by: Michael L. Stahl

