Visionet’s AtClose Division Publishes White Paper on Effective Order Management

Lenders who can’t remove the friction won’t compete in the coming market.

The right platform takes over work that previously was assigned to human staff and makes data more accessible to managers. This is exactly what we offer.” — Adeel Ahmad, SVP AtClose

CRANBURY, NJ, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage Lenders and the Title Companies that partner with them must communicate better if they hope to win business in a purchase money market. That’s the conclusion of a new White Paper published by AtClose, a division of Visionet Systems, the leader in digitally enabled solutions to drive global business with next-generation digital mortgage, title, and escrow solutions.

"To remain competitive in this environment requires lenders to offer higher levels of customer satisfaction, lower costs or both. But to do that, the lender must become much more efficient," said AtClose Senior Vice President, Adeel Ahmad. "The answer is a cost-effective platform that increases efficiencies to lower costs and provides an opportunity for flexible vendor pricing that does not require additional human intervention. The right platform takes over work that previously was assigned to human staff and makes data more accessible to managers. This is exactly what we offer."

AtClose enables faster closings and data-driven insights for better communication and shorter time cycle for both the mortgage lending and title industries. This integration provides AtClose users direct access to X1 Analytics products and services without leaving the platform.

In its paper the company offers a candid exploration of the market’s current challenges and explains why friction in the order management process is still costing lenders too much time, money, and business. The key to higher levels of customer satisfaction is described in detail in the new paper.

The new White Paper titled, “Managing Mortgage Lending Chaos with Better Order Processes” can be downloaded from this link.

About Visionet Systems

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT consulting and services company serving global brands. For over 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help enterprises increase agility, reduce costs, and minimize business risk. In July 2021, the company was named a finalist of the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce Partner of the Year Award. In August 2021, Arshad Masood, CEO & Managing Director, Visionet, was named the winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award.

For more information, visit www.visionet.com.