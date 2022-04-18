The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Battlefield to Business: One Marine’s Inner Voyage of Ethical Leadership

Several Key Lessons on Servant and Ethical Leadership — Experiences in Marines to Business

“When you translate that to the business world, you should see little to no difference. Just replace commander with department leader or manager, units and Marines with employees.”—” — by Joseph Medina.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Joseph Medina will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled BATTLEFIELD TO BUSINESS: One Marine’s Inner Voyage of Ethical Leadership.



A leadership book about the hands-on experiences of the author during his Marine military career and after that, to shift as a businessman. Improving your leadership skills and work ethics is a never-ending question and will continue to be an approach evolving in the present time. In the book, there will be a unique insight into the different leadership styles if you happened to have a military career and shift into the business world.

Discover the lessons the author learned from several US military’s most renowned leaders that you can apply these lessons to your business.

“I’m a retired US Marine, and I once served with General Medina. I am a lifelong student of leadership, and when I received this book, I read it in two sittings...it’s that good! General Medina does a fantastic job of conveying leadership lessons he learned during his illustrious career as a Marine Corps officer, and he effectively explains how these lessons can be used by business leaders.” — Mike Ettore - Fidelis Leadership Group, Amazon Customer Review.

Joseph Medina is a retired Marine Corps General Officer and has been assigned to combat deployment. Then, he served as commander in the most complex installation encompassing two air stations, eight separate bases, and a brigade. Medina entered the business sector in 2007 and led two huge companies of engineering services. He established service centers in India and China and oversaw several multi-million-dollar field service projects in many countries. He is currently based in Houston and serves as the CEO of the Asia Pacific Strategies and Solutions Group and CEO at Inner Voyage Leadership Group.

BATTLEFIELD TO BUSINESS: One Marine’s Inner Voyage of Ethical Leadership

Written by: Joseph Medina

