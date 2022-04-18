The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letters

Author Comforts Our Hearts with Messages That Spread Love and Hope During the Pandemic

“The truth of the matter is that we are all forever interdependent. It is understandable that we are afraid because we have never experienced such a confluence of evil events.”—” — by Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr., will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled, COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letters: Word of Hope During the Pandemic. It is composed of a collection of Bible verses and letters compiled to convey hope, comfort, peace, and love during the ongoing global pandemic of COVID-19. When you're losing hope and faith, the book will not let you down and will cope with your struggles and maintain your self faith and resilience.

A person should be sensitive to the involvement of God in individual lives. It will get you inspired and motivated. Remember that God is always present and has bigger plans than our problems and fears encountered during this pandemic.

“This book in a devotional form was truly heartfelt. It is so comforting and so real that I look forward to picking it up and reading it daily.”— Amazon Customer Review.

Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr., is married and was born in New Jersey. He was licensed to preach at a young age. He graduated with a baccalaureate degree; a master’s degree; a pastoral certificate; and a doctorate degree. He has been a founding member and special officer to several religious organizations.

COVID 19 and A Preacher’s Love Letters: Word of Hope During the Pandemic

Written by: Reverend Dr. Serenus T. Churn, Sr.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.