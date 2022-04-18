The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Adventures of Bryn and Crystal

What Can Dogs Bring to Your Life? Love, Contempt, or Friendship?

“Dogs are our link to paradise. They don’t know evil or jealousy or discontent. To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring—” — Milan Kundera.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Alexander Percy will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Adventures of Bryn and Crystal. A children’s book about two dogs named Bryn and Crystal. Bryn is a light brown-haired dog who is playful and full of energy. Crystal, who has silvery black hair is a cunning one and more mellow than her brother, Bryn. These two puppies have different breeds, from the breed of terrier and poodle, playful as they could be and growing up together. Would you get your pet or puppy and discover another dimension of fun with them?

“We bought this book for our little boy and we're very impressed with the quality of the book. The illustrations are beautiful and the story is one I’m sure our little boy will enjoy hearing over and over. I look forward to reading future books from this author!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Alexander Percy was born and raised in Scotland. At the age of sixteen, he began his career as an electrician by starting a long-term apprenticeship and later settled in South Wales with his wife, Susan. At sixty-two years, Alexander is still working in the electrical industry and worked as a test technician. His free time was all about writing and spending time doing jobs around the house.

The Adventures of Bryn and Crystal

Written by: Alexander Percy

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.