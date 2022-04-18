The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Who's Knocking At My Door?

Encouraging Children to Enjoy the Smallest Happiness and Appreciation in Life

“We finally realized there wouldn’t always be a steady supply of old bread, so we made a special visit to a nearby tractor supply house that offered a generous variety of feed.”—” — Terrie Stadler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Terrie Stadler will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Who’s Knocking At My Door?. A children’s book about the various birds and water life living around a pond in a rural setting in South Florida. A story is based on an actual event when an unsuspecting visitor visited the door. Hence, the author decided to write a story about this most unusual experience. An opportunity to introduce a mischievous imaginative story that children can relate to from their self- perspective of nature and the possibility.

“I loved this book because it instills children with a love of nature and the awareness of the simple but extraordinary things that can happen in your front yard. It shows a child the love and balance between nature and people. I enjoyed sharing this book with little children because it showed the comradely existence among the pond inhabitants and those visiting the pond while making each inhabitant appear to be bigger than life.” — Judith Dale, Amazon Customer Review.

Terrie Stadler is a retired electrical drafter after working for thirty-six years, who lived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and moved to Fort Myers. She had health issues and spent a lot of time studying alternative health therapies. Currently, she spends her time researching all the various methods and therapies available to help patients with incurable diseases.

Who’s Knocking At My Door?

Written by: Terrie Stadler

