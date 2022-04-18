The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, God's Unfailing Love

Author Engages In Powerful Devotions To Inspire Rejuvenation of One’s Faith

“When we look at Jesus instead of our human frailties, we will see peace instead of turmoil and fear, love instead of envy, joy instead of sadness, hope instead of hopelessness, healing instead.” — by Dessie J. Dantzler.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dessie J. Dantzler will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled God’s Unfailing Love. A collection of reflections, scriptures, and prayers that will reach and love God, to inspire and encourage your heart, spirit, and mind. In reading these words and praying these prayers, expect God to deepen your experience and relationship with him.

The author shares that: “in writing this devotional, it allowed me the opportunity to share the love of God with others, and this devotional guide can be used any time...And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s Love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow, not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love.”

“This devotional, God’s Unfailing Love, has been extremely beneficial as I matriculate through my spiritual journey. I read one passage a day but this is an easy read and multiple devotions can be read in one sitting. The best part about “God’s Unfailing Love” is the ability the author had when breaking down the word of God, verbiage that many can understand. I would highly recommend this to others!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Currently residing in Los Angeles, California, author Dessie J. Dantzler is a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who retired from the medical field after many years of serving as a nurse and unit manager. Dantzler has enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world.

God’s Unfailing Love

Written by: Dessie J. Dantzler

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.