SportsEdTV Creative Team Wins Three Top Video Honors

Two Platinum and One Gold 2022 Hermes Creative Awards Are Announced

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SportsEdTV and its sponsor Volkl Tennis have been named recipients of the 2022 Hermes Creative Awards as announced by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, administrators of the competition which drew 6500 entries.

SportsEdTV’s Corporate Image video earned a Platinum Hermes Creative Award, and the commercials they produced for and with Volkl Tennis received a Platinum for its Volkl Technology video and a Gold Hermes Award for its What’s In You commercial.

“We are honored to have our creative efforts recognized alongside several of the most respected global brands, and I should be quick to point out that our Volkl clients deserve kudos for vision, too,” said Robert Mazzucchelli, Founder, and Chairman of SportsEdTV.

Hermes in Greek mythology is the winged herald and messenger of the Olympian gods and represents the roles of contemporary messengers and creators, according to AMCP descriptions.

“These awards serve as a testament to the ingenuity, vision, and skill of our diverse creative solutions team, innovative executive management philosophy, and highly-supportive strategic partnerships," added Jim Wallin, SportsEdTV Director of Video Content & Production.

“What’s impressive is the top-to-bottom depth of our world-class creative team that daily produces cinema-quality content for our audiences and advertisers,” added Victor Bergonzoli, CEO of SportsEdTV.

Shared credits for the trio of Hermes Creative Awards include Executive Producer and Video Editor, Jim Wallin; Co-Executive Producers John Hoffman and Sean Frost; Producers Daysi Espinal Salazar, John Eagleton, Christopher Fodde, Harry Cicma, Tim Hardaway, Sr., and Quenton Thomas; Co-Producers Jonny Amezcua Mark Buckley, Ciaran Dwyer; On-Site Production, John Hoffman Creative Group; Graphic Design, Artists Navel, Voiceover artists, Bruce Abels and Sally Day; Sound Design, Eugenio Fonesca and Studiosur Argentina.

About SportsEdTV: SportsEdTV exists to help athletes, coaches and parents LEARN, WIN, and CELEBRATE. We don't expect everyone who uses our learning tools to become a world champion - that's not our mission.

We do expect people who use our educational resources to become their champion, by whatever definition they view success in their chosen sport. For some, success is making the varsity team, for others, it’s becoming country champion, and for others still, it may simply be gaining proficiency at a sport that offers a lifetime of fun and fitness. “

To us, no matter your aspirations in sport, if you are striving to improve, you are winning! As a leading sports education media company, we provide FREE video and blog content to anyone in the world with an internet connection.

We also offer a global online community, where athletes, parents, and coaches can interact, connect, chat, share content and find new friends. SportsEdTV videos feature coaching from world-class coaches and athletes - many of whom are or have coached world champions - and have been watched by viewers in every country in the world.