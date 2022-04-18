PennDOT Reminds Candidates that Campaign Signs Are Prohibited Within State Right-of-Way

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding candidates for political office that no campaign signs can be placed within the PennDOT right-of-way along state road, interstate, expressway, and other limited access highways. Political signs cannot be attached on light or signal posts, guide rail or other PennDOT traffic control devices.

It is illegal to install, erect or place any sign of any nature, including a temporary sign, on PennDOT right-of-way. Illegal signs can be removed at any time by PennDOT.

When PennDOT workers must remove campaign signs, it takes them away from working on important highway maintenance and safety projects.

Campaign signs placed along roadways may pose the following risks:

• Reduced sight distance at intersections; • Possible harm to animals (wire posts could cut animals, and the plastic signs could be mistakenly eaten by animals); • Plastic signs that blow off their posts could clog drains; and • Wire posts left behind may cause safety hazards to PennDOT employees when they mow roadside vegetation

Signs posted in the right-of-way will be removed and stored at the PennDOT county maintenance office for 30 days prior to disposal.

