Dan Andrews winner of the 2023 Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show

The 39th annual contest featured the pacific marten.

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department extends congratulations to the winners of the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art Show. The 39th annual contest featured the pacific marten. The winning piece comes from Dan Andrews of Denver, Colorado, whose depiction titled "Out on a Limb" will be featured on the 2023 collectible conservation stamp and limited-edition print.

“The pacific marten is one of the more charismatic small mammals Game and Fish has featured in the Collectible Conservation Stamp Art show,” said Margaret James, art show coordinator. “That was a characteristic captured by many artists.”

Winners include:

First Place: Dan Andrews of Denver, Colorado

Honorable mention, listed alphabetically:

Megan Beavers of Farson, Wyoming

Two biological judges evaluated entries for accuracy

Four artistic judges evaluated the artwork for overall quality, aesthetics and ability of the image to be reproduced on a stamp.

Contest judging took place in person and online. Game and Fish received 59 entries from 16 states, including 30 entries from Wyoming artists. More than a third of the entries were from first time entrants. Watch a slideshow of all entries.

Andrews’ original piece joins a permanent collection of all previous stamp show winners at the Game and Fish Cheyenne headquarters. All other entries, including placed work, are available for sale until May 1. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission receives 40% of the sale to support projects for fish and wildlife. If interested in purchasing any of the artwork, call 307-777-4570 or stop by the Game and Fish Gift Shop in the Headquarters building.

The subject for the 2024 show will be the beaver.

