The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Mark's Journey to the West,

Author Shares His Family’s Memorabilia Journey to the West

He had taken one last look at his well-wishers, waved, smiled gallantly, and entered the ship of life which was to take him far away from home.” — Hugo Luke

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hugo Lake will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Mark’s Journey to the West. Based on the story of the author’s family relative, Mark Luke’s experiences after World War II and the Communist Revolution in China, he escaped with his family together with Hugo. They all went to Hong Kong, where he taught English and wrote newspaper articles. After that, the family was relocated to Okinawa because of Mark’s job at the CIA. He enjoyed his college life and received awards and scholarships during the Civil Rights and Vietnam War era.

Similar to the journey of the main character of the famous fictional story of Chinese folklore, the “Journey to the West”, he conquested himself in the United States and Western Europe. A light- hearted book about Mark’s many encounters, and he offers many interesting insights into the characters he met along the way.

“...What I mostly loved about this book is that as I read it, I could easily imagine myself sitting at the feet of a storyteller, listening to his voice. He had a way of telling the story and bringing the events to life and that made it interesting. Not only is the talent of Hugo Lake obvious in the writing, but the stories he tells are heart-warming, fun, and timeless. I love being able to read a book that takes me back through time, and if a book can kindle a curiosity in me, so much the better...” — Amazon Customer Review.

Mark’s Journey to the West

Written by: Hugo Lake

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.