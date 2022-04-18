The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, A Road Map Home: Leaving a Life of Abuse, Entering a Life Full of Grace

An Emotional, Heartrending Story of the Author’s Personal Life and Sufferings

“It was nice having Mom all to myself for a while. It was peaceful, and I’m sure she welcomed the tranquility of the day.” —” — by Pam Johnston.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Pam Johnston will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled A Road Map Home: Leaving a Life of Abuse, Entering a Life Full of Grace. A compelling, heartbreaking potent look back at the author's and her sister’s life through sexual abuse and overcoming the long-term trauma through faith. A horrific event that happened to their lives that even their own family didn't know of the happenings that they both lived through for years.

The author narrates the journeys of hopelessness and misery to a life filled with grace and purpose. It will encourage and enlighten your path of hope. A book that paints a dark and unsettling picture of what life is like for many who suffer at the hands of those that are meant to be protectors.

“Such an amazing book! This book is real and raw about all the emotions that come with an abusive childhood (that may have no idea others are living through) and then turn around a person can have all because of faith. I know this book is going to help so many women and children rise from abuse and walk into a strong relationship with our Lord.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Pam Johnston is a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is serving as co-pastor alongside her loving husband at the Living Vine Christian Church.

A Road Map Home: Leaving a Life of Abuse, Entering a Life Full of Grace

Written by: Pam Johnston

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.