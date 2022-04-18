The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Space of Miracles: A Journey With a Gypsy Samurai
The Rollercoaster Ride of a Gypsy Samurai and His God-centered Universe
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author George J. Tani, DDIV., MBA, LCSW-R, will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Space of Miracles: A Journey With A Gypsy Samurai. A life reflection about the author’s encounters with the space of miracles when it appears in his life. Being born in a Eurasian family gave him strength and insight. Both his parents sacrificed cultures and practices to be connected
as one family and to protect their children. He was ostracized as an American of Japanese descent after the Pearl Harbor bombing and has dyslexia.
When all these things happened to him, he was learning to let go of pain, disregard social norms, and love his friends and family. Life‘s purpose is about making a contribution to the lives of other people and always asking for permission to make that entry into their lives. The intervention and
connections he experienced and God’s messengers.
George J. Tani, DDIV., MBA, LCSW-R is a social worker, psychic, and therapist. He has been
working in the human potential movement for over five decades. He shares some of the successful methods which have contributed to thousands of his patients.
The Space of Miracles: A Journey With A Gypsy Samurai
Written by: George J. Tani, DDIV., MBA, LCSW-R
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.
Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other