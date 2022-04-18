Clickher® Curators Release the “Real” Spring Fashion Trends
Clickher®, a free fashion and beauty app that curates fashion and beauty trends for real women, by real women with no algorithms, provides Spring inspirationLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In contrast to the algorithm-inspired fashion trends flooding social media feeds, Clickher®, a free fashion and beauty app that curates fashion and beauty trends for real women, by real women with no algorithms involved, has released its list of top trends spotted for Spring.
“Cream blushes, crocheted pieces and thrifting are among this season’s top trends according to what our curators are spotting,” said Beth Blakely, Clickher Chief Curator. “Our team of female curators from all walks of life and all around the country is able to spotlight little known creators and regional gems of trends you might otherwise miss. The result is a useful, rather than random, content feed with real tips for Spring fashion from the actual girl next door.”
Five Trends to Watch from Clickher
Clickher curators chimed in on what’s trending, providing some Spring inspiration for fashionistas everywhere.
1. 60s + 70s-inspired quirky prints and designs resurface again.
South Florida-based Clickher Curator Janell Blair said, “It seems a retro print revival is popping up for spring. The classic yet quirky ‘twee’ fashion trend has resurfaced with updated elements from 60s and 70s fashion trends. Tons of ditsy and dotted designs on rompers, baby doll dresses, and sheer tights are trending this season.”
2. Bye bye neutrals, hello bright colors!
"My favorite part about spring is the re-emergence of bright colors, especially when it comes to makeup. Bye-bye blah neutrals. Amber V Cruz (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X3_9G0DXdX4) shared a makeup look highlighting a gorgeous purple shade that I can’t wait to wear this wedding season,” Miami-based Clickher Curator Gabriela Morales said.
3. Thrifting your spring wardrobe is always in fashion.
Louisville-based Clickher Curator Kasey Tyring said, “As we wise up to the fast fashion faux pas, one hot trend for spring and summer is to thrift your wardrobe. Alayna Bell (https://www.tiktok.com/@fashionlayn/video/7080525586107485482) shares the best thrifting and style advice including this list of thrifting tips for beginners like me.”
4. Fresh as dewy cream blush.
Chicago-based Clickher Curator Joanna Clark said, “I'm very into the cream blush trend. I never thought I would be (considering I am completely and utterly resistant to change) but I've been seeing these gorgeous, dewy multi-sticks that are just so perfect for spring and summer. This video is actually what helped me dip my toe in the cream blush game. Now I'm hooked.”
5. Not your father’s crochet…it’s grandma’s.
According to Boston-based Clickher Curator Valerie Ryan, “I love that the knit and crochet trend is still coming in hot for 2022! Granny squares are popping up on everything from tanks and sweaters to bags and sun hats, and I can’t wait to get my hands on a certain lacy, mesh beach cover-up. My favorite thing about this trend: the DIY possibilities are endless!”
Other trends uncovered by Clickher’s curators include: tulle, Y2K sunglasses, and wide legged jeans.
About the Clickher App
Clickher is powered by a team of female curators from all walks of life, who scour the internet and social networks for fresh and seasonal fashion finds, expert beauty tips and hacks, on-trend makeup, wellness tips and more. They share the very best content they find with our users via quick posts. To date, over 100,000 women in the USA who are passionate about beauty, fashion, and style have installed Clickher on their phones.
Clickher is available for iOS in the App Store and at https://clickher.app/.
Liana Miller
Engaged Communication
+1 9492768920
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other