The Jet 1 Cup Announces exclusive Partnership with Award Pool

As the future of Sports Jet 1 Cup can now offer an innovative way to award the fans with NFTs and other exclussive prizes.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are pleased to announce that the Jet 1 Cup has partnered with Award Pool, an innovative platform catered to brands, creators, and collectors with the latest gamification tools that enable users to participate in challenges and competitions to earn points, prizes and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Jet 1 Cup's partnership with Award Pool promotes an embodiment of community while enriching fan interaction throughout the inaugural 18 Round Jet 1 Cup season, spanning the United States and Latin America for the first season.

“Jet 1 Cup has all the elements in place that traditional sports and entertainment franchises could only dream they had in place to survive the clear and present danger threats that Web 3.0 will inflict on “old Sports,” says Fitzjohn Flynn, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Award Pool.

While attracting an all-embracing audience from the realm of motorsports and eSports, the total addressable market of the league is 1.4 billion as the Jet 1 Cup and Award Pool integrate Web3 play-to-earn (P2E) games to the league's fast-paced aerial combat that unites the world's finest pilots, gamers, and mechanics in a premier modern gladiatorial contest.

With just months away from the 2022-2023 Jet 1 Cup Season, our partnership with Award Pool depicts an immersive experience, bringing you front and center to the Jet 1 Cup battleground in the first fighter jet world championship.



About Jet1Cup

Founded in 2016, the Jet1Cup is a modern aerial combat sport where players perform aerial battles in the first fighter jet air-to-air combat competition on real fighter jets. The Jet1Cup sport merges the audiences of Formula 1 and eSports for an adrenaline-fueled form of entertainment while opening an entirely new universe to create a new generation of fans for years to come. For more information about the Jet1Cup, please visit www.jet1cup.com.



About AwardPool

Launched in 2021, Toronto-based Award Pool enables anyone – from companies and brands to influencers – to gamify campaigns. Award Pool is an integrated platform that empowers brands, creators and collectors with amazing engagement tools and features to create, collect, and trade unique experiences, collectibles, and amazements. For additional information, please visit www.awardpool.com.

