Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence

The Norwegian cinematic composer’s latest collection combines artificial intelligence and human musicianship to astounding effect.

NESBYEN, NORWAY, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prolific composer, Knut Ingmar Merødningen has spent the past few years building an exceptionally innovative discography. In 2022 alone, he has released two full length albums, totaling sixty-seven songs, each one with a unique life of its own. With his latest album, he has created his most immersive experience to date.

Many of the mind-bending sounds on ‘Beginnings’ can be attributed to Knut’s infatuation with artificial intelligence. Starting with the opening drones of the title track, one can clearly hear the combined talents of man and machine. The epic ‘Destiny Divides’ places a soaring human voice side by side with thunderous digital percussion, resulting in a spellbinding track.

‘Beginnings’ is an unpredictable album, with dissonant harmonies often giving way to moments of unexpected beauty. On album highlight ‘Explorer,’ Knut takes the listener on a strange journey through an expansive soundscape before settling into the dark ambiance of ‘Deaths Salute.’ With Thirty three tracks to its name, one can find a seemingly infinite level of detail in these tracks, giving the listener plenty of reasons to re-listen. For fans of adventurous, futuristic music, ‘Beginnings’ will be a revelation.

‘Beginnings’ & ‘Vibrations of Existence’ are available everywhere now.

