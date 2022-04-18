Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence

The Norwegian cinematic composer’s latest collection combines artificial intelligence and human musicianship to astounding effect.

NESBYEN, NORWAY, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A prolific composer, Knut Ingmar Merødningen has spent the past few years building an exceptionally innovative discography. In 2022 alone, he has released two full length albums, totaling sixty-seven songs, each one with a unique life of its own. With his latest album, he has created his most immersive experience to date.

Many of the mind-bending sounds on ‘Beginnings’ can be attributed to Knut’s infatuation with artificial intelligence. Starting with the opening drones of the title track, one can clearly hear the combined talents of man and machine. The epic ‘Destiny Divides’ places a soaring human voice side by side with thunderous digital percussion, resulting in a spellbinding track.

‘Beginnings’ is an unpredictable album, with dissonant harmonies often giving way to moments of unexpected beauty. On album highlight ‘Explorer,’ Knut takes the listener on a strange journey through an expansive soundscape before settling into the dark ambiance of ‘Deaths Salute.’ With Thirty three tracks to its name, one can find a seemingly infinite level of detail in these tracks, giving the listener plenty of reasons to re-listen. For fans of adventurous, futuristic music, ‘Beginnings’ will be a revelation.

‘Beginnings’ & ‘Vibrations of Existence’ are available everywhere now.

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4VCfk4yey9qANAIwfeUGXm?si=8GIen07TSi2hj3NO3rqGqw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/merodningen_design/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnsnT39ojxWtAflxecVmVxA

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/merodningen_design

Knut Ingmar Merødningen
Knut Ingmar Merødningen
email us here

You just read:

Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Knut Ingmar Merødningen
Knut Ingmar Merødningen
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
Knut I. Merødningen Announces Two New Albums ‘Beginnings’ & “Vibrations of Existence
Charles Lovjoy Unveils His New LP "Taurus"
Chart-Topping Country Artist Jeremy Parsons Announces April-May Tour Dates In TN, KY, NC, VA
View All Stories From This Author