Author Teaches Us to Worship and Rediscover Biblical Meditations

“This is the verdict: Light came into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil.” —” — John 3:19

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Author Richard Harrison Cutrer will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Journey to Your Heart: Seeds of Wisdom to Companion Recovering Addicts Back to the Christian Faith. The book is composed of meditations extracted from the Bible. These meditations will help former addicts rediscover the Christian church and all it provides. Upon reading it, you’ll discover how the bible can help you accept your past and find a better future. It will help the readers develop an enhanced awareness of what it means to be a Christian; recognize and avoid false solutions to problems; and absorb the messages more meaningfully through maturing faith.

Ignore that feeling that you cannot restore your faith and humbleness, everyone has a chance to find their way back to the church or join it for the first time. One of the keys to moving forward is to embrace the fact that Jesus Christ extends His mercy to all the Christian church provides. A book that serves as your companion on a journey that leads to God.

The author shares, “Everything you long for will be found in your life in Christ and Christ’s life in you. Be assured! No matter what you have done — or haven’t but should have — God will nurture your soul with the seeds of salvation. These are God’s only terms: give God your whole heart as best you can. Perfection isn’t required; honest effort is.

Journey to Your Heart: Seeds of Wisdom to Companion Recovering Addicts Back to the

Christian Faith

Written by: Richard Harrison Cutrer

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.