“They will be loved even if what they choose to do might be difficult for us to fathom. And we will still be there for them even if we cannot approve or accept their choices.” —” — Jean LeConte.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jean LeConte will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled To The Young Gens: A Tool for Inspiration, Guidance, and Wisdom in the Lives of the Youngsters. A book is written for Christian and non-Christian youths who need a source of inspiration, guidance, and wisdom, especially those who have strayed the right path as no one was guiding them. They tend to overthink things or find solutions in any aspect of their lives. In them, I see the new or the next generations of men and women of God.

The book brings a unique message. That unique message has the power to open the minds of the youths in the aspects of God. It has the power to open their eyes to the many things that plague, tarnish or elevate societies.

“This is an amazing piece of work, and many young students and children need to read it to get an idea of what it is like to not really have an advantage but still make it out great with God’s help. I recommend this book to our younger generation. It has great quotes and practical advice.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“This is an excellent book for our young people today. The guidance and wisdom found in this book are extraordinary. Also a good reminder for us Old Heads as well. I know the author and I will testify that he is a true reflection of the words written in this book.” — Amazon Customer Review.

To The Young Gens: A Tool for Inspiration, Guidance, and Wisdom in the Lives of the

Youngsters

Written by: Jean LeConte

