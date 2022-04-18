Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Cinderello

Author Awakens Us That Children Wanted Their Parents’ Affection

On the day of the party everyone was busy, including Cinderello. He was busy running errands for his step brothers.”
— Janet Elliott-Leach

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Janet Elliott-Leach will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Cinderello. According to Plato, “Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.” The book is a story that shall reflect a child’s need to be given affection in the home or household. Particularly boys have social and emotional needs just as girls do and may do daring things to achieve fulfillment.

In this household, the parents of Cinderello are busy at work. Cinderello’s mother and step-father worked in a big factory on the other side of town. His step-father worked the morning shift, and his mother worked the evening shift.

Dr. Janet Elliott-Leach, Ed.D. is a retired educator who still works in the field of education as a consultant. She has been assigned professionally in public school and college teaching in New York City. Initially, she viewed her writings as private thoughts and kept them to herself. However, when she became an educator, she had a different perspective. Writing has been her passion and made it her creative outlet in addition to being an academic resource.

Cinderello
Written by: Janet Elliott-Leach
Kindle |
Paperback |

.
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

You just read:

