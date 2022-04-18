Governor Abbott Appoints Five To OneStar National Service Commission

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2022 | Austin, Texasa | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Corina Sadler and reappointed Annette Juba, Mike Morath, Girien Salazar, and Gene Seaman to the OneStar National Service Commission for terms set to expire on March 15, 2025. The commission serves as the state's liaison to the Corporation for National and Community Service, fulfills duties prescribed and oversees Texas' participation in Corporation for National and Community Service programs and prepares a comprehensive three-year national service plan for the state annually. Additionally, the commission helps to oversee the Rebuild Texas Fund to help Texans recovering from Hurricane Harvey. Corina Sadler of Plano is the Volunteer Resources Supervisor for the City of Plano. She is a member of the National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government, Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement, Dallas Association of Directors of Volunteers, and Directors of Volunteers in Agencies Tarrant County. Additionally, she is a volunteer outreach committee member for the Council for Certification in Volunteer Administration, Social Media Manager for Engage Journal, and leadership team member for the Texas Volunteer Management Conference. Sadler received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Gerontology from the University of North Texas. Annette Juba of Austin is the Deputy Director for AGE of Central Texas, a regional non-profit organization serving older adults and their family caregivers. She is former co-chair of the Aging Services Council and a University Field Affiliate in The University of Texas at Austin School of Social Work. Juba received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Science in Social Work from The University of Texas at Austin. Mike Morath of Austin is the Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency. He was appointed by Governor Abbott in 2016. Morath is a former board member of the Texas Association of School Boards and Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees. Morath received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from George Washington University. Girien Salazar of Dallas is Director of Development at SAGU, a private Christian university, and a minister at Hope City (Ciudad de Esperanza). Prior to his role in higher education, he served as Executive Director of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and the Faith and Education Coalition. He volunteers as a board member for the Latin American Heritage Society, and previously as president of the City of Houston Super Neighborhood 34, board member for San Antonio Parks and Recreation, and minister at El Tabernaculo Church in Houston. Salazar received a Bachelor of Science in Church Ministry and a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from Southwestern Assemblies of God University, and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership Studies from Dallas Baptist University. He was honorably discharged from the United States Navy Reserves. Gene Seaman of Corpus Christi is owner of Seaman Financial, and is a real estate developer in the Coastal Bend area and former State Representative, where he served as Vice Chair of the Calendars and Insurance committees. Additionally, he is a former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas State Technical College System Board of Regents and a former member of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board. He is a member of the Ingleside Rotary and immediate past president of Corpus Christ Symphony. Seaman earned a Charted Life Underwriter degree, a Masters in Financial Services, and a Masters in Management from The American College. He served in the Marchant Marines, and went to Officer Candidate School and Flight School to become an Army Liaison pilot. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army at the rank of Captain.