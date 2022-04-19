Larky adds new leadership with Scott Brown, VP of Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky, the market leader in consumer engagement technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Brown as Vice President of Growth. Brown joined the company March 28 and is responsible for managing sales and revenue.
Originally from Michigan, Brown is based in Phoenix, Ariz. As part of his new role, he will lead Larky’s sales team, lend his expertise in refining and streamlining the company’s current sales process and will be responsible for expanding Larky’s partnerships with financial institutions and digital banking providers. He will also represent Larky at various tradeshows and industry events across the US.
Brown has nearly 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently with Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union, where he was responsible for correspondent banking services and managed a portfolio of more than 700 credit unions. With his results-oriented focus, extensive experience in building teams and ability to skillfully manage multiple relationships, Brown is a natural fit for the company.
"I’m very excited to begin this journey with the talented team at Larky,” Brown said. “Our focus on helping financial institutions overcome the challenge of maintaining account holder engagement is a unique solution to a critical problem that I am incredibly passionate about.”
“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to Larky and am confident that he will be a huge asset in our mission to reach banks, credit unions and our industry partners,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “As always, our goal is to help financial institutions proactively reach account holders and create meaningful connections with them. Scott is in a prime position to help us do just that.”
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit www.larky.com.
Carrie Shunia
Originally from Michigan, Brown is based in Phoenix, Ariz. As part of his new role, he will lead Larky’s sales team, lend his expertise in refining and streamlining the company’s current sales process and will be responsible for expanding Larky’s partnerships with financial institutions and digital banking providers. He will also represent Larky at various tradeshows and industry events across the US.
Brown has nearly 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently with Catalyst Corporate Federal Credit Union, where he was responsible for correspondent banking services and managed a portfolio of more than 700 credit unions. With his results-oriented focus, extensive experience in building teams and ability to skillfully manage multiple relationships, Brown is a natural fit for the company.
"I’m very excited to begin this journey with the talented team at Larky,” Brown said. “Our focus on helping financial institutions overcome the challenge of maintaining account holder engagement is a unique solution to a critical problem that I am incredibly passionate about.”
“I’m thrilled to welcome Scott to Larky and am confident that he will be a huge asset in our mission to reach banks, credit unions and our industry partners,” said Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. “As always, our goal is to help financial institutions proactively reach account holders and create meaningful connections with them. Scott is in a prime position to help us do just that.”
About Larky
Larky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit www.larky.com.
Carrie Shunia
Larky
+1 734-645-3474
carrie@larky.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn