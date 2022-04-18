The LA Book Fair of 2022 presents, EMOTIONAL RESILIENCE: Practical Solutions For Overcoming Challenges to Thrive in Life

Breaking Free Through All Sadness and Pains, A Change To Come

Resilience is not an innate trait that only a select few have; rather, it is a life skill tha everyone can and should acquire.” — Yudelka Columna,

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Yudelka Columna, MSW, LCSW, will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled EMOTIONAL RESILIENCE: Practical Solutions For Overcoming Challenges to Thrive in Life. A solution and guidebook that will help you conquer the darkest times of your life. In life, there are stages when you will experience burnout during hard times. You want to become more optimistic and courageous when new opportunities arise, come out of the shadows of past mistakes, and be brave to face them. In all of these, better days ahead can prove to be challenging.

Negativity is everywhere, you cannot easily detect it from yourself or other people. Thus, if things were only that easy, you wouldn’t even be here in the first place. Hence, the author shares twelve practical steps that allowed her to become resilient and helped her flourish amidst the chaos and hardships that went her way, so you can also achieve tangible, lasting success and be back on track

with your life.

As an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Yudelka Columna came to the United States with the hope of finding a better life for her and her family. She worked hard to get her master’s degree in Social Work with her dedication and perseverance. She is a multi-awarded Licensed Clinical

Social Worker with over fifteen years of experience in helping children, adults, and families overcome the difficult aftermath of mental, physical, and emotional trauma, including suicidal ideation, anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues.

Ms. Columna started her counseling private practice in New Jersey named Healing Road Counseling Services to help disadvantaged groups with mental health issues. She started a non- profit organization named Healing Partners Counseling.

EMOTIONAL RESILIENCE: Practical Solutions For Overcoming Challenges to Thrive in

Life

Written by: Yudelka Columna, MSW, LCSW

Book copies are available on Amazon and other online book resellers.