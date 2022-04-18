PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-80 North Fork Bridges Replacement

Indiana, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a Public Hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges' construction, maintenance and operation.

The in-person Public Hearing will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 3, 2022, at Chateau d'Argy, 345 Main St. in Brookville. An open house display on the project will begin at 3:30 p.m. with public testimony starting at 4:30 p.m. All materials that will be presented during the open house, including a project overview, maps, low-income tolling details, diversion route improvements and EA documents, are available online and accessible on-demand at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork from April 18 to May 18, 2022.

PennDOT and FHWA encourage the public to review and comment on the EA during this 30-day period. The EA will be available at physical locations listed at the end of this news release and online until 11:59 p.m. May 18 at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission, whether they are provided verbally in person, in writing, via email, through U.S. mail or by way of a form on the online hearing page.

The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges, which cross over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County, were built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. The eastbound bridge is in poor condition and the westbound bridge is in fair condition. Both bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan. The project includes the replacement and realignment of the North Fork Bridges on I-80, as well as the replacement of the dual I-80 bridges over Jenks Street and the Richardsville Road bridges over I-80, and other improvements including to diversion routes.

As previously announced in advance of a public meeting on this project in November and December 2021, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at North Fork, meaning traffic would only be tolled westbound at this location.

The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:

Testimony will be received at the in-person hearing before an audience with a stenographer. Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork or by calling 814-796-5009. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time.

Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 10, Attn: I-80 North Fork Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388.

Comments may be emailed to i80NorthFork@pa.gov .

The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork .

Comment forms will be provided at the in-person Public Hearing and at locations where the EA is available for review.

The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:

Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, 223 Valley St., Brookville, PA 15825

Brookville Borough Complex, 18 Western Ave., Suite A, Brookville, PA 15825

Pine Creek Township Building, 1581 Kerner Road, Brookville, PA 15825

PennDOT District 10, 2550 Oakland Ave., Indiana, PA 15701

FHWA Pa. Division, 228 Walnut St., Room 508, Harrisburg, PA 17101

The public hearing location is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. Anyone requiring additional information or special assistance to participate in the hearing can reach out via the project email at i80NorthFork@pa.gov or hotline number, 814-796-5009, by April 27 to coordinate arrangements.

Those who would like to request translation services can reach out via the project email at i80NorthFork@pa.gov or hotline number, 814-796-5009.

Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i80NorthFork@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto 814-796-5009.

