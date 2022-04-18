Submit Release
Rural Transportation Improvement Program Public Meeting

AMARILLO – The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Amarillo District will host a virtual public meeting for the 2023–2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP) on Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). 

The online meeting will include a short presentation, exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates, and projects included in the Rural TIP. The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding.

This meeting will give members of the community an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed priorities. The Amarillo District includes Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Gray, Hansford, Hartley, Hemphill, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Oldham, Potter, Randall, Roberts, and Sherman counties.

To access the meeting on Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m., visit www.txdot.gov, keyword search: 2023-2026 Amarillo Rural Tip.

To learn more, visit https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/amarillo/042822.html.

 

