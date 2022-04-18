The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Adventures of Itty Bitty Bunny and the Coyotes

A Beautiful Tale of Kindness, Friendship, and Adventure Across the Desert

These coyotes would like to eat the bunnies for their dinner. They especially would like to cook the bunnies in their huge cooking pot.” — by Roger A. Sedjo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Roger A. Sedjo will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Adventures of Itty Bitty Bunny and the Coyotes. It is your children’s bedtime storybook about the adventures around Oro Valley town’s nearby desert of Itty Bunny and his sister, Ballerina, and the coyotes, Clever and Cunning, who wanted to catch the bunnies. The stories were effective at getting the kids to sleep with great tricks while telling the story to the kids.

Filled with colorful illustrations, the two bunnies start and hop off away along the vast desert. In the story meeting new people, creating memories, and building kindness are highlighted. Coyotes are there to mess up those moments and events in their lives.

The book was illustrated to bring a lesson about friendship and lending a hand to everyone. Herein, even though coyotes threaten Itty Bunny and Ballerina, the coyotes still get their help when they feel in a desperate time. With this spirit of kindness, join these bunnies on a wild journey!

Roger A. Sedjo is a retired economist and a think tank employee.

The Adventures of Itty Bitty Bunny and the Coyotes

Written by: Roger A. Sedjo

Kindle |

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.