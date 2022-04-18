The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Journey of a Broken Wing

Author Shares How To Teach Children How To Be Humble and Honest

He took the rest of the berries and some nuts he found and swept them together, using the broken wing to push the food while he walked in the dark.” — by Arlene Treherne.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Arlene Treherne will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Journey of a Broken Wing. It is a children’s book that tackles fables that will teach kids of different ages how to be humble, gain the trust of others, build rapport and connections with others and gain your trust. Doing all of these shall have positive results in completing self-goals. In the book, you can see that the bird is struggling to fly as his one wing is bent. Towards his journey of survival and living, he tries to know all the creatures he met along the way. He was building connections, knowing and becoming their friend.

Arlene Treherne is recognized by the United States Department of Education Title and Parent Advisory Council as a Parent Advocate, a New York State Department of Education Advocate, and a previous Advisory Board member, a certified New York Department of Education Parent Leader of the New York City Public School Districts. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ and a mother, aunt, and great aunt.

She resides in the South Bronx but recognizes the communities of Norwalk and Stamford in Connecticut and other states in the United States of America.

The Journey of a Broken Wing

Written by: Arlene Treherne

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.