A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That Connects Us All
Author Discover Divine Inspiration That Will Help and Connect Us All Human Beings
Author Sherryl Comeau has published her book titled A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That Connects Us All.
PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
Author shares in her book personal experiences, connecting with her team of friends and relatives that have crossed over, Angels and Light Beings. Writing with warmth, clarity, and a mix of humor, she brings understanding by helping to educate people through some of her own experiences. Her goal is to help as she shares her practical but spiritual guidance. The book is about the mind to possibilities beyond what’s directly in front of us. “Sherryl brilliantly shows us that we all have a spiritual team that we can connect with whenever we are open to hearing it. When we are open to hearing these guides and angels, we can hear messages that will enhance our life experience. It is easy, smooth reading. I highly recommend this book.” — Ginamarie Talford, Amazon Customer Review.
“A Change in Perception inspires love, peace, balance, and harmony. Sherryl’s message guides us into a new reality of awareness and positive changes. An inspirational work that can transform lives in profound ways. It was a joy to have had a conversation with Sherry during a podcast interview! Her presence and wisdom reflect her commitment to spiritual evolution. I highly recommend this book to anyone looking for inner-peace.” — Valeria Teles, Goodreads Reader’s Review.
Sherryl Comeau lives in New England. As a spiritual teacher and holistic practitioner, Sherryl
believes that everyone has intuitive abilities on some level to tap into if given the tools and
direction. She has given live webinars to help educate and volunteered at hospitals.
Written by: Sherryl Comeau
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
