Submit Release
News Search

There were 583 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,341 in the last 365 days.

A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That Connects Us All

Author Discover Divine Inspiration That Will Help and Connect Us All Human Beings

I was starting to care less and less about other people’s perceptions of me, my thinking, and my teachings, and just started to be.”
— Sherryl Comeau

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Sherryl Comeau has published her book titled A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That Connects Us All. The

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
Author shares in her book personal experiences, connecting with her team of friends and relatives that have crossed over, Angels and Light Beings. Writing with warmth, clarity, and a mix of humor, she brings understanding by helping to educate people through some of her own experiences. Her goal is to help as she shares her practical but spiritual guidance. The book is about the mind to possibilities beyond what’s directly in front of us. “Sherryl brilliantly shows us that we all have a spiritual team that we can connect with whenever we are open to hearing it. When we are open to hearing these guides and angels, we can hear messages that will enhance our life experience. It is easy, smooth reading. I highly recommend this book.” — Ginamarie Talford, Amazon Customer Review.

“A Change in Perception inspires love, peace, balance, and harmony. Sherryl’s message guides us into a new reality of awareness and positive changes. An inspirational work that can transform lives in profound ways. It was a joy to have had a conversation with Sherry during a podcast interview! Her presence and wisdom reflect her commitment to spiritual evolution. I highly recommend this book to anyone looking for inner-peace.” — Valeria Teles, Goodreads Reader’s Review.

Sherryl Comeau lives in New England. As a spiritual teacher and holistic practitioner, Sherryl
believes that everyone has intuitive abilities on some level to tap into if given the tools and
direction. She has given live webinars to help educate and volunteered at hospitals.

A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That
Connects Us All
Written by: Sherryl Comeau
Kindle |
Hardcover |
Paperback |
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

A Change in Perception: Divinely Inspired by Something Greater Than Myself That Connects Us All

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.