More Than 120 Physicians Nominated By The Community Recognized at 24th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon

Club President Jon Carter, HYD Co Chair Janice Williams, 2022 Doctor of Distinction Dr. Phillip Oranburg, Helen Babione, HYD Co-chair Alan Kaye

Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, the Spotlight on Healthcare Professionals Raised Scholarship Funds for Medical/Nursing Students

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double honors and appreciation for their expertise, patient care, and dedication to the Hippocratic oath during the historically challenging pandemic years 2020 and 2021, Palm Beach County’s finest healthcare providers were celebrated at the 24th Annual “Honor Your Doctor” Luncheon (HYDL). Presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the award lunch attended by 250 guests was held on “National Doctors Day”, on Wednesday, March 30th at Boca West Country Club. In appreciation, each nominated doctor received a crystal globe on an engraved pedestal with their name. Receiving the most number of nominations this year, Dr. Philip Oranburg was recognized as the 2022 “Doctor of Distinction” and the City of Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer declared it “Dr. Phillip Oranburg Day” in the City. Dr. Barry Davis was honored as Doctor of Distinction in 2020 and 2021, however due to covid-19 there was no luncheon presentation.

Annually funds from HYDL which was founded by Helen M. Babione 24 years ago, are primarily raised in four ways. These include donation nominations made by patients and staff of their favorite doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who attend the luncheon as honored guests of the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton; corporate and philanthropist sponsorships; ticket sales and “Chance to Win” purchases sold at the event.

Proceeds help fund medical and nursing school scholarships presented by the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton for eligible students enrolled in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine and Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

Club founding members and 2022 HYD Co-Chairs Janice Williams of Matrix Home Care, LLC and Alan Kaye of Transworld Commerical Real Estate were supported by a committee including Anne Brown, Jonathan Carter, Candy Cohn, David Eltringham, Gwen Herb, Arlene Herson, Jon Kaye, Dr. Allen Konis, Billy Marino, Nickie Moraldo, Garcia Peters, Linda Petrakis, Maurice Plough, Jr. Dr. Ronald Rubin, Lana Rosenzweig, Tabitha Stambaugh, Gloria Wank, Jeff Weber, Marilyn Wilson, Diane Witt and Teri Wolofsky

In attendance were representatives from sponsors Bay Branch Foundation/Elaine J. Wold, Boca Raton Regional Hospital/Baptist Health, Sklar Furnishings, E.M. Lynn Foundation, Eda & Cliff Viner Scholars Foundation, Wechsler Foundation/Gale Wechsler, Rocco A. & Mary Abessino Foundation, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at FAU, Sun Capital Partners Foundation, Glades Medical Group, The Legacy at Boca Raton Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, and The Harbor Financial Group/Morgan. Additional supporters included Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR), Grigsby Design, Matrix Home Care, LLC, Transworld Business Advisors and Transworld Commercial Real Estate Injury & Spine Institute, David & Olga Wolofsky and Bluegreen Vacations.

Founded in July 2012 to support the health and wellness needs of its community, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self.” Dedicated to making a difference in its community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust the award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit also presents the Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball and C.H.O.W. program. The RCDBR is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.2 million Rotarians around the globe.

