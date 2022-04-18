The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Ghost of Bertha Mae

A Mother-Daughter Tainted Relationship and the Lost Soul Taunting Her Forever

“Her mother didn’t care if she was in extreme pain from the whipping or if she could barely move her painful body from the floor. She had better find a way to do her bidding.”—” — by Carolyn Virginia Parnell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carolyn Virginia Parnell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Ghost of Bertha Mae. A drama novel about a little girl named Yvette Hardin who was born in poverty to an abusive mother rises to what seems to be prominent womanhood — until she begins to be tormented by an evil presence. Over the years, Bertha Mae began to strike, curse, belittle, neglect, and demand Yvette do household chores. Yvette loves her mother and prays for her betterment. She daydreamed about a better life and prayed that one day her mother would love her. However, after a few days when she graduated from high school, her mother died, and then, her soul began to taunt her.

“Parnell’s life bears some parallels to her central character: born in Selma and having migrated to Washington state, the author has worked with youth and received community recognition. Her gift of writing is apparent in this wide-ranging saga, encompassing social and cultural events and lesser-known facts regarding the Civil Rights era and its aftermath while keeping an eerie mystery on the boil and giving the reader thorough insight into the mind and heart of her intelligent but deeply scarred heroine.”

— Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, Hollywood Book Review.

Carolyn Virginia Parnell is a native of Selma, Alabama. She resides in the state of Washington and is married to Ernest. She is a writer who served as a commissioner for a community hospital and a volunteer for more than four decades. By implementing various services to improve her community, she received the Outstanding Citizen Award and the Community Involvement Recognition.

The Ghost of Bertha Mae

Written by: Carolyn Virginia Parnell

