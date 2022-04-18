Submit Release
News Search

There were 510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,263 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Ghost of Bertha Mae

A Mother-Daughter Tainted Relationship and the Lost Soul Taunting Her Forever

“Her mother didn’t care if she was in extreme pain from the whipping or if she could barely move her painful body from the floor. She had better find a way to do her bidding.”—”
— by Carolyn Virginia Parnell.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Carolyn Virginia Parnell will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Ghost of Bertha Mae. A drama novel about a little girl named Yvette Hardin who was born in poverty to an abusive mother rises to what seems to be prominent womanhood — until she begins to be tormented by an evil presence. Over the years, Bertha Mae began to strike, curse, belittle, neglect, and demand Yvette do household chores. Yvette loves her mother and prays for her betterment. She daydreamed about a better life and prayed that one day her mother would love her. However, after a few days when she graduated from high school, her mother died, and then, her soul began to taunt her.

“Parnell’s life bears some parallels to her central character: born in Selma and having migrated to Washington state, the author has worked with youth and received community recognition. Her gift of writing is apparent in this wide-ranging saga, encompassing social and cultural events and lesser-known facts regarding the Civil Rights era and its aftermath while keeping an eerie mystery on the boil and giving the reader thorough insight into the mind and heart of her intelligent but deeply scarred heroine.”
— Reviewed by Barbara Bamberger Scott, Hollywood Book Review.

Carolyn Virginia Parnell is a native of Selma, Alabama. She resides in the state of Washington and is married to Ernest. She is a writer who served as a commissioner for a community hospital and a volunteer for more than four decades. By implementing various services to improve her community, she received the Outstanding Citizen Award and the Community Involvement Recognition.

The Ghost of Bertha Mae
Written by: Carolyn Virginia Parnell
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Ghost of Bertha Mae

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.