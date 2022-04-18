Submit Release
Pavement work could cause delays on U.S. 85 north of Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation are scheduled to begin work on U.S. Highway 85 between Cheyenne and Torrington on Monday, weather permitting. 

The project spans mile markers 47-56.6 and will primarily focus on milling and paving work.

A lane closure and pilot car operation should be expected during daytime operations which will likely cause delays of up to fifteen minutes. Additionally, a 14-ft. width restriction will be in place while the milling and paving work is being completed. Traffic will be opened up at the end of each day. 

The nearby Meriden Rest Area is expected to remain open during the project.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones. 

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.

