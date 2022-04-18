Submit Release
M-68 carpool lot upgrades start May 2

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $134,000 to expand and resurface the M-68 carpool lot in Indian River. This project will improve convenience for users of the carpool lot.

County:

Cheboygan

Highway:

M-68

Closest city:

Indian River

Start date:

Monday, May 2, 2022

Estimated end date:

Friday, May 27, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

The carpool lot will be closed during work.

Jobs numbers:

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support two jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

