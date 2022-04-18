M-68 carpool lot upgrades start May 2
GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $134,000 to expand and resurface the M-68 carpool lot in Indian River. This project will improve convenience for users of the carpool lot.
County:
Cheboygan
Highway:
M-68
Closest city:
Indian River
Start date:
Monday, May 2, 2022
Estimated end date:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
The carpool lot will be closed during work.
Jobs numbers:
Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support two jobs.
Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.