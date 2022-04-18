Submit Release
News Search

There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,529 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Joins Let­ter to GoFundMe Sup­port­ing Trans­paren­cy in Char­i­ta­ble Giving

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined twenty-seven other attorneys general in a letter to GoFundMe expressing concern over the ambiguity and adequacy of GoFundMe’s terms of service. GoFundMe has claimed the ability to redirect donations made by users for activities or causes with which the company does not agree, but its terms of service are vague with respect to when it may stop, redirect, or reimburse a users’ donations without their express authorization. Before an online platform like GoFundMe can redirect funds or decide which fundraisers to block or take down based on partisanship or its own political preferences, it must clearly and directly disclose to consumers that it will do so. 

Attorney General Paxton previously issued Civil Investigative Demands to GoFundMe in February of this year, as part of an investigation into the company’s potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act in its treatment of consumers’ charitable contributions made through the site. 

 

To read the letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Joins Let­ter to GoFundMe Sup­port­ing Trans­paren­cy in Char­i­ta­ble Giving

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.