Wolf trapper education classes offered in Nampa

Two wolf trapper education classes will be offered in Nampa on May 14 at the Idaho Fish and Game regional office.

Wolf trapper education classes are in high demand and are usually taught just a few times a year in each region - so if you need a class, sign up now!

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to setting wolf traps.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf-trapper education. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register online (follow the links below). The cost is $9.75.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

For more information, contact the Southwest Regional Office at 208-465-8465