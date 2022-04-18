Matthew A. Javernick, MD, joins Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies

Dr. Matt Javernick, Orthopaedic & Spine Center or the Rockies.

I’ll do anything for anyone who stands on that line. Seeing young men and women who come back from war with life-altering injuries change you. Once you operate on someone, you’re part of their family.” — Dr. Javernick

LOVELAND, CO, US, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born in Greeley, raised in Loveland, Dr. Matt Javernick has come full circle after a distinguished career in the U.S. Army. Dr. Javernick joined Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies (OCR) just a couple of weeks ago and hit the ground running. His specialties include shoulder disorders, sports medicine, total joint surgery, and trauma. Dr. Javernick sees patients at OCR’s Loveland and Greeley campuses.

Dr. Javernick is a board-certified orthopedic sports and shoulder surgeon and a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons with two decades of experience in orthopaedics. Dr. Javernick completed medical school at Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., in 2001, and went on to complete his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Javernick’s military background includes serving from 1997 to 2014, with two tours in Afghanistan as an orthopaedic surgeon in the Chief Orthopaedic Surgery Department, and seven years of experience as a Staff Orthopaedic Surgeon at Evans Army Hospital at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

After his service in the Armed Forces, Dr. Javernick finished a fellowship in Orthopaedic Surgery Sports Medicine at the University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver.

Since 1969 OCR has been the regional expert in orthopaedic care with over 45 Specialists. OCR provides care to patients from Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska from their six medical campuses, in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Longmont, Lafayette, and Westminster.

When it comes to the expert care of your musculoskeletal system, their fellowship-trained and board-certified orthopedic surgeons offer knowledge and experience from head to toe that allows them to treat both routine and complex joint, bone, and soft tissue problems.

Laser-focused on total musculoskeletal health and supporting their patients’ journey through injury and recovery, OCR takes a team approach to care with orthopedic services, outpatient surgery center, MRI, physical therapy and trauma services. From the front desk staff to the surgical teams, their singular mission is to provide their patients with the highest quality, state-of-the-art comprehensive orthopaedic care. From fracture care to arthroscopic repairs to joint replacement, OCR offers the most advanced treatment options available to relieve pain and get you back to the activities you love and “move like you used to.”

In Dr. Javernick’s case, those activities still include snowboarding and even some cruising on a skateboard. In fact, at age 16 he was already picking up snowboard sponsors! This was before the X Games had made celebrities of the best boarders, and for a time he thought he might make a go of it professionally, but the means to support himself in the sport didn’t quite materialize. Dr. Javernick’s parents were both teachers in Loveland (his mother still teaches at Garfield Elementary), and they gave their kids a wide berth to be themselves and try their hand at different things. College hadn’t been pushed on him, and the doctor-to-be ultimately decided to take a military scholarship in medicine.

Military life was a blessing and one that required sacrifices. In med school, Dr. Javernick was fortunate to meet his wife Elizabeth—an anesthesiologist. When their first child was 9 months old, Elizabeth was deployed first to the Gulf Coast during Hurricane Katrina and then to Afghanistan. Dr. Javernick’s mother took a year off from teaching to help the family get through that difficult period. Needless to say, the good doctor is thrilled to be home and near his parents once again. “I get chills just talking about it,” he says.

Helping people get better each day is a great feeling and one of the reasons Dr. Javernick loves his profession, which is quickly evolving with the advent of biologics and implant augmenting repairs. “It’s pretty cool to be on the cutting edge of medicine here in the United States and join the OCR team,” he says.

Dr. Javernick and the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies are firmly committed to offering hope and healing to every patient that walks in the door. If you’re suffering from an injury, whether in sports, occupational, or persistent pain for any reason, please reach out to OCR today.