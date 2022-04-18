Submit Release
PennDOT to Begin Project to Improve Pedestrian Safety on New Falls Road in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin this spring on a project to enhance pedestrian safety on New Falls Road between Durham Road and Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Bristol and Middletown townships, Bucks County.  

 

Improvements under this project include sidewalk construction alongside this nearly one-mile-long section of New Falls Road. In addition, the safety improvement plan includes the installation of crosswalk pavement markings to delineate pedestrian routes along the corridor; installation of pedestrian signal equipment in conjunction with the addition of ADA curb ramps to further improve pedestrian safety; and the addition of protected left-turn traffic signals to improve motorist safety. 

This project will not require a vehicular detour, but motorists should anticipate periodic lane closures with flaggers. A pedestrian detour will be posted during construction.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. 

 

Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $1.4 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the project is expected to finish in spring 2024. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

