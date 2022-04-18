Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market: Global Trends, Top Players, Future Plans, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2027
The Global Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market is Expected to Display an Elevated CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2021-2027)
UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI), is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions.”NOIDA, INDIA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key factors attributed to the growing demand for Ultra High-Temperature Milk across the globe are growth in household disposable income, rising number of working women who are more tend to spend more on food products, and availability of good quality Ultra High-Temperature Milk. As per the world bank, Adjusted net national income per capita (current US$) reached US$ 9,483.84 in 2019 from US$ 8,544.82 in 2015.
A rise in tourism across the globe is one of the prominent factors, which is driving the market for Ultra-high temperature milk. As per the World Bank, the number of international tourists reached 2.28 billion in 2019, up from 1.96 billion in 2015. Moreover, the expenditure by international tourism reached 6.1% of total imports, up from 5.6% of the total; imports. Furthermore, according to the World Bank, the number of international departures more than doubled between 1997 and 2017, from 687 million to 1.57 billion per annum.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Analysis, 2020”, Furthermore, the rise in the number of fitness and gym enthusiasts globally is also creating the demand for milk protein. As per a study by the International Health, Racquet & Sports club Association (IHRSA) the global fitness industry revenue totaled US$94 billion and, as a result, health clubs are on pace to reach 230 million members by 2030. Most of the gym users (85%) took supplements for the purpose that the product is intended and not for any potentially prohibited substances that may be in the supplements. Many consumed multivitamins (45%), protein shakes (42%), Vitamin C (35%), and Vitamin E (23%) at least five times per week. Moreover, the rise in the living standards among the working- and the high-class population is contributing to the growth of the market. Also, the benefits such as extended shelf life, elimination of refrigerators during storage and distribution, and lower energy cost are leading to the growth of the market.
Based on the fat content, the skimmed segment acquired the XX% market share and gathered USD XX Mn market in 2020. Skim milk contains 83 calories per 1-cup serving. Whole milk contains 150 calories and 8 grams of fat. Also, Skimmed milk is more beneficial to heart health since non-skimmed milk has higher low-density lipoprotein content. Also, babies with intolerance to breastfeeding are fed with skimmed milk powder since it is equally high in nutrition as mother’s milk.
Based on the distribution channel, The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment grabbed XX% market share and dominated the market in 2020. As per a report by Nielsen, On a value basis, supermarkets and hypermarkets account for just over half (51%) of global sales. Moreover, a rise in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets across the globe is supporting the market growth as customers are more inclined due to the availability of numerous brands under one roof. The total number of supermarkets in the United States increased from 38,015 in 2015 to 38,307 in 2018
Europe to Grab Lion’s Share, But the Asia Pacific to witness Explicit Growth
Based on the Region, the Europe region dominated the global Ultra High-Temperature Milk market in 2020., stated in UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’ research report “Global Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market Analysis, 2020”. As per Statista, the EU average milk consumption in 2020 was about 65 kilograms per person. The EU average is higher than the reality in many countries. For example, Dutch consumption of milk was only about 38 kilograms per capita in 2020.
According to UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)’, the key players with a considerable market share in the global Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market are Amcor plc, Albea Group, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, MeadWestvaco Corp., Sonoco Products Company, A2 Corporation, Mother dairy, etc., The players are focused on launching new products for gaining customers' traction and expanding their geographical reach to get a competitive edge in the industry.
“Global Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market Analysis, 2020” provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for the Ultra High-Temperature Milk Market across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitors' capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.
Market Segmentation:
1. By Fat Content (Whole, Semi-Skimmed, Skimmed)
2. By Product (Flavored, Unflavored)
3. By Distribution Channel (Online, Hypermarket/ Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Others)
4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)
5. By Company (Amcor plc, Albea Group, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Koa Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain, MeadWestvaco Corp., Sonoco Products Company, A2 Corporation, Mother dairy)
Key questions answered in the study:
1. What are the current and future trends of the global Ultra High-Temperature Milk market industry?
2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?
3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?
4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Ultra High-Temperature Milk market industry?
5. What are the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Ultra High-Temperature Milk market firms across various regions?
