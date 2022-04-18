Automotive Seats Market to have steady growth by 2027|UnivDatos Market Insights
The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% between 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive seat is an important component of a vehicle since it gives comfort to the driver. Furthermore, because of their capacity to integrate numerous interior sections and different types of fabric materials, these seats provide a car with a stylish appearance. Furthermore, automobile seats are one of the most important components in vehicles because they are meant to support the thighs, buttocks, lower and upper back, and head. They're commonly built of steel, aluminum, or a combination of the two. Rising sales of passenger, electric, and commercial cars around the world are one of the primary drivers boosting the automotive seat market share. Furthermore, factors such as an increase in passenger vehicle sales due to middle-class families' improved lifestyles combined with an increase in disposable money, as well as a surge in demand for feature-enabled advanced seats, all contribute to the automotive seat market's growth. The high cost of modular and sophisticated seats compared to regular seats may be a stumbling block for the automobile seat market's expansion. However, in the projected future, the rising use of lightweight materials to reduce the weight of car seats is offering new opportunities in the market. The Global Automotive Seats Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% between 2021-2027.
Market Overview
One of the primary reasons driving the market is the increase in vehicle production and sales. Furthermore, the increased number of traffic accidents is fueling demand for innovative safety features such as twin airbags and seatbelt pretensioners to protect passengers from injuries in the case of a vehicle crash or a severe collision. Furthermore, governments in a number of countries are requiring the installation of baby car seats in order to prevent tragic accidents and ensure the protection of children in automobiles. This, combined with parents' increasing concerns about their children's safety, is helping to drive market expansion. Aside from that, the growing trend of driverless vehicles is prompting manufacturers to create intelligent seating systems with improved comfort and ergonomics, as well as lightweight and environmentally friendly materials. Moreover, numerous major players are implementing smart sensors, air moving devices, high-power-density heaters, and convective warmers into automobile seats, which is expected to give profitable chances to market players.
COVID-19 Impact
The most likely scenario takes into account COVID-19's present influence on the automobile seat market, which is affecting global vehicle sales during lockdowns. Even once the lockdowns are lifted completely, production is unlikely to continue at full capacity due to issues in the supply chain, workforce availability, and government precautionary instructions. The COVID-19 outbreak is likely to have a moderate impact on the automobile seat market in this scenario. The epidemic has had a significant impact on major automobile manufacturing countries such as China, Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The car seat industry saw a drop in demand in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. However, in order to increase vehicle sales, new safety features have been implemented. From the third quarter of 2021, production and sales restarted, with numerous countries restarting manufacturing and building facilities at the same time. This would result in a gradual but steady recovery in vehicle production, resulting in increased demand for automobile seats.
Global Automotive Seats Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Material Type, the market is primarily studied into:
• Synthetic Leather
• Genuine Leather
• Fabric
• Other Material
Based on material type, the market is segmented into Synthetic Leather, Genuine Leather, Fabric, and Other Material. The Synthetic Leather segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecasted period. Synthetic leather is accounting for the largest market share of the growing trend of the population going vegan. Also, synthetic leather cost much cheaper than leather along with it also provides the benefits of waterproof and easy cleaning
By Technology, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Standard Seats
• Powered Seats
• Ventilated Seats
• Other Seats
Based on technology, the market is segmented into Standard Seats, Powered Seats, Ventilated Seats, and Other Seats. The powered Seats segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecasted period. The rising adoption of powered seats in mid-segment cars & SUVs is boosting the growth of powered seats. Also, the added benefits such as one don’t have to apply any force or load to adjust the seats in electronically adjustable seats, which is a boon, especially for grannies and grandpas also boost the demand of the segment as it enhances the customer's experience
By Vehicle Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Passenger Vehicle
• Commercial Vehicle
Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. The Passenger Cars segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecasted period. The passenger car sector is dominating the market share due to increased demand for automobiles such as mid-range sedans, sedans, and luxury sedans. Also, the rising production and sales of passenger cars are adding to the growth of the segment. The demand for passenger cars from developing countries such as India, China, etc. are the major contributors to this growth
By Seat Type, the market is primarily bifurcated into:
• Bucket Seat
• Bench Seat
Based on seat type, the market is segmented into Bucket Seat and Bench Seat. The Bench Seat segment generated revenue of USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR XX% during the forecasted period. When it comes to seating for two people, the bench seat has the biggest market share. As a result, it is chosen in various types of vehicles, including passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles, propelling the market's growth over the forecast period. Bucket seats are commonly used in commercial and passenger cars as driver and co-driver seats. Bucket seats are also available in the back of some high-end automobiles. Due to its cost-effectiveness, the bench seat is the most prevalent style of seating in the back seats of passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. Because of its low cost and durable design, the bench seat is predicted to have a considerable market share
Global Automotive Seats Market Region Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of World
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific region led the market for automotive seats, with China predicted to have a substantial share of the market due to the presence of major automotive seating manufacturers in the region. The increased demand for affordable vehicles in Asian countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India can be related to shifts in consumer behavior caused by pandemics. China is expected to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region due to rising vehicle production and sales. The increasing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in emerging nations like China, India, and Japan will further add to the growth of demand of the automotive seat market in the region.
The major players targeting the market includes:
• Lear Corporation
• Toyota Boshoku Corporation
• Faurecia SE
• Gentherm Incorporated
• Adient plc
• Magna International Inc
• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd
• Tachi-S Co., Ltd
• NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
• TS Tech Co.,Ltd
Competitive Landscape
The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Global Automotive Seats Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.
Table Of Content:
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OR ASSUMPTION
3 MARKET SYNOPSIS
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 AUTOMOTIVE SEATS MARKET COVID-19 IMPACT
6 AUTOMOTIVE SEATS MARKET REVENUE, 2019-2027F
7 MARKET INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL TYPE
8 MARKET INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY
9 MARKET INSIGHTS BY VEHICLE TYPE
10 MARKET INSIGHTS BY SEAT TYPE
11 MARKET INSIGHTS BY REGION
12 AUTOMOTIVE SEATS MARKET DYNAMICS
13 AUTOMOTIVE SEATS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
14 AUTOMOTIVE SEATS MARKET TRENDS
15 LEGAL & REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
16 DEMAND AND SUPPLY SIDE ANALYSIS
17 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
18 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
19 COMPANY PROFILED
20 DISCLAIMER
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Global Automotive Seats Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Global Automotive Seats Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Global Automotive Seats Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Global Automotive Seats Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Automotive Seats Market?
• What will be the market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?
We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.
Related Keywords:
Automotive Tire Pressure Monitor System Market
Predictive Automobile Technology Market
Research Methodology:
Over the years, a dramatic shift in preference for larger cars has nearly doubled the share of SUVs. According to the International Energy Agency, the number of SUVs on the road worldwide climbed by more than 35 million in 2021. SUVs account for over half of all automobiles sold in the United States and one-third of all cars sold in Europe. India’s SUV sales are now lower than those in Western countries. OEMs, on the other hand, are releasing compact SUVs in the mid-price category, which are enticing to purchasers. As a result, the Indian market is gravitating toward tiny SUVs, which are less expensive than full-size SUVs. SUVs come with a number of seating options. Full-size SUVs, for example, typically include bucket seats in the first and second rows and a 60/40 split-bench/bucket in the third row. The front row seats in compact SUVs are bucket seats, and the second-row seats are either bench or bucket seats (may or may not be split). In terms of technology, full-size SUV seats can be motorized, heated, and vented, and leather seats are also an option. As the demand for SUVs grows around the world, so does the desire for motorized and ventilated/heated seats.
For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/automotive-seats-market/
