Vibrant’s SAT Math Practice Questions is Now Available on NetGalley

With This Comprehensive Practice Book, Learners Will Be Able to Thoroughly Prepare for the Math Section of the SAT

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publisher’s SAT Math Practice Questions is now available for review on NetGalley. This book is an expertly-crafted guide that provides systematic and thorough practice for the math section of the SAT. Vibrant Publishers invites industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers to read and review the book on NetGalley now.

SAT Math Practice Questions includes 350 math practice questions that provide thorough practice on the four essential areas of Math tested on the SAT. This SAT Math guidebook tests learners in the areas of Problem Solving and Data Analysis, Heart of Algebra, Passport to Advanced Math, and Additional Topics in Math. The questions follow the style and format of the questions asked in the real SAT, thus giving the learner an opportunity to practice in simulated SAT-style conditions. The highlight of the book is its detailed solutions and answer explanations to questions, which offer students the opportunity to review their answers as they go along. The book also provides difficulty levels of the questions, so that as learners work through the questions, they know where their strengths and weaknesses lie.

The SAT test recently changed its style and format of questions, which the book takes into account. It includes a full-length timed math test in the exact style and format of the actual SAT Test, which will familiarize learners with the test and help to reduce confusion on the actual test day.

Features of this book:

- 350 Math Practice Questions for in-depth practice

- 1 full-length timed Math Practice Test to get acquainted with the new SAT

- Answer Key and Detailed Explanation for every question

- Mixed Platter of Questions serving multiple content areas, sub-categories, difficulty levels, and question types

- Scoring Guide to understand how the math section is scored

With SAT Math Practice Questions, learners will be able to thoroughly prepare for the math section of the GRE.

How Tutors Can Use This Book

SAT Math Practice Questions is a great resource for test prep tutors and instructors who require a set of relevant, updated practice questions focused on the core math concepts asked in the SAT. This book eliminates the need to create questions or piece together question sets from multiple sources, thus saving time and helping the tutor focus on their specialty, i.e., coaching. The detailed solutions and answer explanations provided will help tutors guide students as they practice and review the question sets.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

SAT Math Practice Questions is part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: SAT Math Practice Questions

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Available Now on NetGalley for Review