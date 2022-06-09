TheMacLyf Shares His Insight on How to Make Money Online While Travelling the World

Mackenzie in Bangkok

Mackenzie Thompson explains how he and his company are able to generate revenue online from various countries and the problems he faces.

Take the scariest path and you'll find the best fruit” — Mackenzie Thompson

Travelling the world and making money whilst doing so may seem like a dream to most. With the Instagram "Vloggers"constantly pushing out the dream lifestyle and the beauties that may come with it. Mackenzie Thompson is one of these such travelling nomads and explains the both the highlights and the challenges one faces when travelling and working online.

Mackenzie believes if someone runs their own business ,this lifestyle is far more enjoyable and easy, as an individual can work their own schedules and aren't constantly "flexing" to meet international timezones. The challenges in this lifestyle arise when meeting times and schedules conflict with clients and counterparts on the opposite side of the world. Depending on the type of work one does, freelance work or running a business like an e-commerce store, Mackenzie believes "the less meetings, the better".

The joys of travel especially arise when travelling countries like South East Asia, as the living expense is so cheap whilst the business can still generate foreign money, oftentimes with a far better 'conversion rate.' Mackenzie explains how by reducing living costs significantly, one can put more money back into reinvesting within their business and find success faster.

Another problem can arise if the country has poor or slow internet connection speeds, as any large files take a serious amount of time to transfer and upload. Mackenzie recommends sticking to main hotels with good wifi connections as otherwise there will be a constant struggle with internet disconnections and signal dropouts. However if someone can manage to keep a solid internet connection at all times and keep motivated to focus on their business, even with all the distractions, the rewards can be beautiful.

All in all, Mackenzie believes if you're willing to work hard, remain focused and learn to say "NO" more to people's requests and meetings, the journey of a digital nomad can be one the funnest and most rewarding of journeys and especially one of the most profitable.