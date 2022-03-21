Mackenzie Thompson Shares His Insights on The Hidden Instagram Verification Process

Mackenzie Thompson at a family event

Getting verified on Instagram is no easy process however Mackenzie believes it is worth every penny spent in trying.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Instagram verification badge is simply the little blue tick users receive beside their name upon verification by the Instagram platform. However, there is a lot that is required to receive such a tick and Instagram usually reserves this for only "well noted and famous people" as shown in their guidelines and policies. Getting verified on Instagram as a business can bring a world of credibility to the table, especially when Instagram is used as a "sales acquisition platform" and is often times sold on "risky websites" for upwards of $10,000 for the service alone.

Mackenzie Thompson is an Australian businessman who found early success with the Facebook Marketplace platform, generating hundreds of thousands of dollars online within a very short time. Mackenzie say's that whilst this platform is still in it's early stages, Instagram verification would be far worth the money made from e-commerce as it would increase your credibility to sell anything almost instantaneously. "I have sold packages through Instagram alone before at a price point of over $27,000 AUD, but with the Instagram blue tick, selling would have been three times easier".

Instagram's offical guidelines for receiving the blue tick are; "the account must be unique, authentic and represent a public figure or celebrity", "the account must represent a highly searched and notable person" and finally "the accounts profile, must be complete and public". Whilst this may seem like an easy task to achieve, one usually has to have been featured in places like Forbes or Entrepreneur magazine to even be considered by Instagram to receive this verification.

Mackenzie believes however by employing some "black-hat" methods, individuals are able to fake their way to become verified and then being noted as an Instagram influencer. Researching over 200 "less known" influencer accounts Mackenzie discovered that of these accounts, 90% had mass amounts of fake purchased followers, like and comments, the accounts had minimal posts with the engagement on these posts artificially increased and the press releases for these individuals on Google all focused on the "music category" inside of Instagram, as Mackenzie states, "this is the easiest category to receive verification for".

Whilst the Instagram verification process is handled by a real person, if an individual can meet or "trick" their way to into meeting the required criteria, the Instagram verification process may be susceptible to scammers and illegitimate public figures.



How To Get Verified On Instagram in 2022