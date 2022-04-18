Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Market Grows Due To An Increase In The Prevalence Of Diabetes

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps and Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps and Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the prevalence of diabetes globally is driving the growth of the insulin pens, syringes, pumps, and injectors market. The increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, unhealthy eating habits, physical inactivity, and the increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors which are leading to the increase in the global prevalence of diabetes. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2020, around 34.2 million people in the U.S. were suffering from diabetes.

Insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market research shows that many companies are focusing on technological advancements to deliver insulin effectively and safely. For instance, the FDA also approved the Tandem Diabetes Caret: Slim X2 insulin pump. This pump uses interoperable technology that allows patients to customize their diabetes management devices according to their preferences. These devices contain automated insulin dosing systems, continuous glucose monitors, blood glucose meters, or other electronic devices.

The global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market size is expected to grow from $18.96 billion in 2021 to $20.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The global insulin pens syringes pumps and injectors market share is then expected to grow to $29.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Major players covered in the global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Medtronic plc, Abbott, Insulet Corporation, Sanofi, Roche F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Becton, Animas Corporation, and Ypsomed Holding AG.

TBRC’s global insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market report is segmented by type into pens, injectors and pumps, syringes, by end-user into hospitals, homecare, others, by pen into reusable, disposable, by pump into tubed pumps, tubeless pumps.

Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes), By End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Other End Users), By Pens (Reusable, Disposable), By Pumps (Tubed Pumps, Tubeless Pumps) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market overview, forecast insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market size and growth for the whole market, insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market segments, geographies, insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market trends, insulin pens, syringes, pumps and injectors market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

