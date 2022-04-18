TJ Brutal Customs Now Accepting Orders for Aluminum Throttle Tubes for Honda Shadow Motorcycles

An industry leader in parts is accepting new orders for Honda Shadows.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with TJ Brutal Customs announced today that it is now accepting orders for the aluminum throttle tubes for Honda Shadow motorcycles.

TJ Stiles, founder of TJ Brutal Customs, said plastic is pretty much the worst, so he decided to put an end to plastic throttle tubes with its machined aluminum replacement throttle tube for Honda Shadow motorcycles.

“This throttle sleeve is made to fit the stock Honda throttle assembly/switch cluster perfectly,” Stiles revealed before adding, “If you have ever tried to extricate the stock grip from your stock throttle sleeve, you know it’s a nightmare; they glue the grips on, so trash the stock crap and replace it with a quality machined part. And yes, they are laser engraved with Plastic Sucks!”

Specs include:

• Machined from 6061A aircraft grade aluminum

• Fits 1-inch handlebars

• Fits all stock Honda Shadow throttle assemblies, does not fit the TJBC Acerus throttle assembly.

• Can accommodate the stock push/pull cable setup or just pull cable

• Friggin laser beam engraved " PLASTIC SUCKS"

• Approximately 5.25 inches long

• Allows the rider to install rubber grips of his/her choice

• Restores libido

Stiles went on to note that his goal is not necessarily to do business with those who need the parts he has, but with those who believe in what he believes.

“In everything I do, I believe in challenging the status quo; I think differently, and I believe in changing the way things are,” Stiles stressed. “I consistently question the way things are and lack the restraint to accept them as such, yet possess the determination and perseverance to create the change I dream of. I just happen to make motorcycle parts.”

Stiles noted that when he started the business years ago, there was no market for the VT600.

“I wanted to change that,” said Stiles. “I dreamed I could make a change in an industry that was rife with stagnation. I believe in being loud and embracing freedom. The way I embrace this and change my world is by making parts that are easy to use, well thought out, and of the highest quality. It would bear many business owners a great service to remember what Henry Ford once said, “a business that only makes money is a poor business.’”

For more information, please visit shoptjbc.com/about-us and https://shoptjbc.com/blogs/news

About TJ Brutal Customs

Fourteen years ago, there was no website you could go to with hundreds of model specific parts, a FAQ section, and technical information for the Honda Shadows. The company has worked tirelessly to create something that will hopefully come to be known as the authoritative answer for the world’s Honda Shadow needs.

The company now sells over 150 custom-quality parts at affordable prices for the Honda Shadow Line.

Contact Details:

Santa Fe Springs

California, CA 90670

United States

Website: https://shoptjbc.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tjbrutalcustoms/