Disrupt-X Launches IoT Based 4G/BLE Smart Arm Locks to Live Track & Safeguard their Assets / Properties Globally

DUBAI, UAE, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a UAE-based IoT Development Company announced they’ve launched an IoT integrated keyless Smart Arm lock Use-case under the Metro Watch suite of solutions.

Securing assets and properties with locks is an important aspect for businesses and individuals. Having thousands of keys for a storage or warehouse to unlock your assets can be very inconvenient. It can also be unsafe especially for large firms since there could be multiple employee who have access to duplicate keys. This can be dangerous as it could result to property theft if the keys are misplaced and an unauthorized person gains access to the assets and use it for the wrong purposes. Numerous keys have its risks and problems, as you would need to track the schedule of which employee is assigned to access a facility throughout the day.

Disrupt-X’s Smart Arm Locks (4G/BLE) - IoT Solution, allows owners to protect and secure their assets and properties remotely. Using a mobile app, the owner can easily lock and unlock the device remotely using 4G. This solution also enables you to share access to your property with other people on a specific date and time using a one-time code access and generate offline passwords. The solution also sends tamper alerts to the owner for any unauthorized access if someone is attempting to unlock the device. This solution also allows the owners to view the logs and access history to track who accessed their assets / properties. Locks can also be tracked LIVE with real time alerts for Geo-Fencing, Speed Limit breach, Tampering, Low Battery can be generated. Alerts can be sent to Authorized users via Email / SMS / WhatsApp / Calls.

Mr. Asim Sajwani, President of Disrupt-X at launch of Metro Watch said “Disrupt-X will soon be the Biggest IoT Platform in the world which has ready use-cases to benefit various industries. Our aim is to make IoT become more affordable to end-users as IoT as we see in Middle East and North Africa Region (MENA) is stuck at Government or Corporate Level only as Platforms are charging Millions of Dollars for use-case development and AMC. Disrupt-X will be offering 200+ use cases by 2025 under one IoT platform for their customers.”

Metro Watch is an IoT platform with use-cases of Smart Parking Locks, Smart Padlocks, Smart Door Locks, Indoor / Outdoor Assets Trackers, Smart Cabinet Locks and Smart Personal Trackers. Disrupt-X IoT Platform is hosted over Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customers can purchase equipment from Disrupt-X Marketplace directly and start using these easy Plug and Play solutions for effective Monitoring / Management of their assets. Disrupt-X offers APIs for 3rd Party Integration and White Labelling with Cloud or On-Premises hosting options.

Disrupt-X is a key partner with Intel and AWS and have range of other Solutions available. Disrupt-X Solutions are showcased at Intel Innovation Lab Dubai, UAE.

