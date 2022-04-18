Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of April 17, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of April 17, 2022 at 8:00pm EST:
* ATER / Aterian, Inc. (99.56)
Aterian remains at the top of this week’s list with a score of 99.56. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 9.8M shares, an increase of 24.7% from the prior month, and representing 34.76% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 109.7%, a significant increase from last week’s report of 61.5% but down slightly from the 117.89% reported on April 12..
* NEGG / Newegg Commerce, Inc. (98.25)
Newegg Commerce is number three this week with a score of 98.25. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.68 shares, up 27.03% from the prior month and comprising 31.67% of the tradable float. The cost to borrow shares is 69.20%, down significantly from last week’s report of 110% and up from two weeks ago at 30.80%.
* TRDA / Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (98.16)
Entrada Therapeutics makes it to number three this week with a score of 98.16. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.39M shares, an increase of just 5.98% since the report one month ago. This comprises 22.35% of the total float. The cost to borrow shares is 58.36%.
* Beem / Beam Global (97.71)
Beem Global is number four this week with a score of 97.71. The raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 2.768M shares, a slight decline of 5.53% from the prior month. At these levels, the short float is 30.21%, which is extremely elevated. The cost to borrow shares is 73.70%.
* Trxade Group is omitted due to low market cap.
* CLVR / Clever Leaves Holdings (97.58)
Clever Leaves Holdings is last on the list with a score of 97.58. The raw short interest is 2.6M shares, an increase of 204%, and at these levels, the short float is 16.48%. The cost to borrow shares is 40.77%.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers. The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions. For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. The most recent research report is about Nutrien.
