Superus Careers Announces Jay Swearingen as Executive Vice President, Technology and Cybersecurity
Expansion in National Recruiting Agency's Technology and Cybersecurity verticals on the horizon
Superus Careers has a great business model ... The founding principles and related expertise are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing technology and cybersecurity environments.”UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers, a growing national recruiting agency announced that Jay Swearingen has been named Executive Vice President, Technology and Cyber Security.
— Jay Swearingen, EVP, Superus Careers
Jay has more than 30 years of senior management experience. Early in his career, Jay was District Manager for Hewlett-Packard before founding The Apex Group, an IT Services company. The company was later acquired by ADC Telecommunications, where Jay served as President. After Jay moved on from ADC, he served in various capacities including Chief Talent and Scale Officer for Cobrain, a company founded by the inventor of Career Builder. In this role, his focus was to capitalize on developing technologies, expanding markets, and attracting talent for Developers, Data Scientists and Dev Ops professionals.
Jay turned his attention to cybersecurity, specifically focusing on the needs within the medical field, protecting patient’s health information. He completed certifications including the GIAC Security Essentials Certification (GSEC), GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA), and Aruba Certified ClearPass Professional (ACCP) badges along with other infosec related credentials to create a portfolio of protective and recovery services designed specifically for medical practices.
“Jay is the right leader for our emerging Technology and Cybersecurity channels,” said Larry Silver, CEO, Superus Careers. “Jay’s extensive technology and cybersecurity background along with recruiting and business development skills will help Superus Careers strengthen our financial services and healthcare partnerships, specifically with information technology staffing needs as well as expand our business in the underserved Cybersecurity space.”
“I am very excited to be joining the Superus team,” said Jay Swearingen. “I believe Superus Careers has a great business model focusing on total alignment between candidates and clients. The founding principles and related expertise are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing technology and cybersecurity environments. I look forward to growing these channels in an increasingly competitive hiring market.”
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. We are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment, bringing talent and organizations together. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins.
