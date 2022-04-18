Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,094 in the last 365 days.

Superus Careers Announces Jay Swearingen as Executive Vice President, Technology and Cybersecurity

Superus Careers logo

Superus Careers

Expansion in National Recruiting Agency's Technology and Cybersecurity verticals on the horizon

Superus Careers has a great business model ... The founding principles and related expertise are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing technology and cybersecurity environments.”
— Jay Swearingen, EVP, Superus Careers
UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers, a growing national recruiting agency announced that Jay Swearingen has been named Executive Vice President, Technology and Cyber Security.

Jay has more than 30 years of senior management experience. Early in his career, Jay was District Manager for Hewlett-Packard before founding The Apex Group, an IT Services company. The company was later acquired by ADC Telecommunications, where Jay served as President. After Jay moved on from ADC, he served in various capacities including Chief Talent and Scale Officer for Cobrain, a company founded by the inventor of Career Builder. In this role, his focus was to capitalize on developing technologies, expanding markets, and attracting talent for Developers, Data Scientists and Dev Ops professionals.

Jay turned his attention to cybersecurity, specifically focusing on the needs within the medical field, protecting patient’s health information. He completed certifications including the GIAC Security Essentials Certification (GSEC), GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA), and Aruba Certified ClearPass Professional (ACCP) badges along with other infosec related credentials to create a portfolio of protective and recovery services designed specifically for medical practices.

“Jay is the right leader for our emerging Technology and Cybersecurity channels,” said Larry Silver, CEO, Superus Careers. “Jay’s extensive technology and cybersecurity background along with recruiting and business development skills will help Superus Careers strengthen our financial services and healthcare partnerships, specifically with information technology staffing needs as well as expand our business in the underserved Cybersecurity space.”

“I am very excited to be joining the Superus team,” said Jay Swearingen. “I believe Superus Careers has a great business model focusing on total alignment between candidates and clients. The founding principles and related expertise are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the ever-changing technology and cybersecurity environments. I look forward to growing these channels in an increasingly competitive hiring market.”

About Superus Careers

Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. We are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment, bringing talent and organizations together. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins.

Corporate Communications
Superus Careers
+1 410-220-4877
info@superuscareers.com

You just read:

Superus Careers Announces Jay Swearingen as Executive Vice President, Technology and Cybersecurity

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.