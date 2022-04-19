Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,537 in the last 365 days.

Death Row Inmates Forced to Play Baseball for Their Lives

Death Row Inmates Play for Life

Bestselling authors pen baseball book to carry readers through spring training.

Death Row All Stars Play for Stays of Execution”
— Chris Enss
GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling authors pen baseball book to carry readers through spring training. Based on the true story of death row inmates in Wyoming in 1911 who played baseball in exchange for stays of execution, The Death Row All Stars is the tale of accused murderer Joseph Seng and the team of sluggers who took on all comers with considerably more at stake than just winning a game.

It was the golden age of baseball, and all over the country teams gathered on town fields in front of throngs of fans to compete for local glory. In Rawlins, Wyoming, residents lined up for tickets to see slugger Joseph Seng and the rest of the Wyoming Penitentiary Death Row All Stars as they took on all comers in baseball games with considerably more at stake.

Published by Rowman and Littlefield and written by Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss, the book has been showcased in the New York Post and the Christian Science Monitor and the New York Post.

Visit www.chrisenss.com for information about the book The Death Row All Stars: A Story of Murder, Corruption, and Baseball by Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss.

Christi Enss
Chris Enss
gvcenss@aol.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Death Row All Stars

You just read:

Death Row Inmates Forced to Play Baseball for Their Lives

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.