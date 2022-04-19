Death Row Inmates Forced to Play Baseball for Their Lives
Bestselling authors pen baseball book to carry readers through spring training.
Death Row All Stars Play for Stays of Execution”GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bestselling authors pen baseball book to carry readers through spring training. Based on the true story of death row inmates in Wyoming in 1911 who played baseball in exchange for stays of execution, The Death Row All Stars is the tale of accused murderer Joseph Seng and the team of sluggers who took on all comers with considerably more at stake than just winning a game.
— Chris Enss
It was the golden age of baseball, and all over the country teams gathered on town fields in front of throngs of fans to compete for local glory. In Rawlins, Wyoming, residents lined up for tickets to see slugger Joseph Seng and the rest of the Wyoming Penitentiary Death Row All Stars as they took on all comers in baseball games with considerably more at stake.
Published by Rowman and Littlefield and written by Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss, the book has been showcased in the New York Post and the Christian Science Monitor and the New York Post.
Visit www.chrisenss.com for information about the book The Death Row All Stars: A Story of Murder, Corruption, and Baseball by Howard Kazanjian and Chris Enss.
