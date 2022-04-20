BSMA Holds It's First In-Person Summit Since Covid Struck
...interaction & engagement of the audience were strong, Innovation is a high motivator & getting senior leadership on board with it is critical & that seemed to be a clear theme at the conference.”FOSTER CITY, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving Accelerated Clinical Trials, Reinforcement of the Transportation Network, and Digital Integration of the Healthcare industry have been the strategic outcomes of the two-year war on the COVID Pandemic. BSMA is holding its first in-person summit since the outbreak of Covid with a 2 DAY event, on June 22 & 23 at the Crowne Plaza Suites in Foster City, California. The 2022 Summit will deliver innovations and road maps to meet these challenges to transform healthcare as we know it.
— Tim Moore Executive VC, Technical Operations, Kite Pharma
On Day 1, June 22, the morning will begin with the Clinical Supply Workshop, a fun and interactive workshop targeted to BSMA attendees who are new to the Clinical Supply Chain Role, as well as experienced clinical supply chain professionals seeking to learn and share best practices. . The focus is on avoiding clinical supply chain mistakes led by Luke Moyer, Head of Global Clinical Supply Chain at Incyte.
Following the workshop, the main summit opens with a scrumptious lunch at noon followed by the Plenary Session, covering the following topics:
• WELCOME ADDRESS: Supply Chain Execution Saves Human Lives – The Universal Outcome of the Pandemic
• KEYNOTE ADDRESS: Supply Chain of COVID-19 Vaccines: Trials, Tribulations & Saving Lives!
• Disruption & Sustainability For Life Science Transformation Using Metrics & Six Sigma (LITE) Methodology
• Transforming the Transportation Network to a Continuous Process: Recognizing the Product, Event, Environment & Compliance!
• The New Workplace Renaissance
After the Plenary Session, the Awards Ceremony will be held. Then, be prepared to experience BSMA’s FIRST SOCIAL NETWORKING PARTY! It will be held at the famous Pinstripes Bistro. There will be food, wine & beer tasting, live music, and most important – NETWORKING!
On Day 2, there will be three full-day panel tracks to address the problems and solutions of Clinical Trials, Transportation, and Digital Transformation. Track 1 focuses on SCM Innovations from Clinical Trials to Drug Delivery. Topics include:
• Tools & Technologies Beyond Excel: A System Evolution for ERP Readiness
• Clinical Supplies Planning: Stochastic and Deterministic Approaches
• E2E Inputs & Outputs for Optimal Clinical Studies
• How to Successfully Implement Direct-to-Patients Clinical Studies
• Transitioning From Clinical to Commercial: Ensuring Successful Product Launch
• Ensuring Drug Accountability & Reconciliation: A Critically Rewarding Mission!
• Lessons Learned in the Planning and Execution of Clinical Studies
• Technology Showcase
TRACK 2 covers Transportation and Logistics with the following topics:
• Learnings from the Pandemic Monitoring Vaccines in the Distribution Network
• Restoring the Trucking Industry to Support the US Economy
• Sustainability of the Transportation Network
• Last Mile Home Delivery of Medicines
• Cargo Insurance
• Pros & Cons of Dry Ice & PMC
TRACK 3 covers the Digital Transformation of Healthcare with the following topics:
• PANEL: Transformation Transformation of Supply Chain Thru Digitalization
• Building a Platform of Supply Chain Connectivity While Balancing Security
• Leveraging Supply Chain Data for Proactive Decision-Making Beyond the Supply Chain
• Technology Showcase 1
• Technology Showcase 2
• Avoiding the Pitfall of Prioritizing Technology Over People in Your Digital Strategy
You do not want to miss three conferences in one, plus a workshop and a networking party.
